Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A Safe Routes To Schools initiative for Profile School is advancing in Bethlehem and Franconia.
North Country Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care are partnering to provide Northern Express Care to downtown Newport.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is assigning $80 million in federal pandemic rescue funds to support dairy industry innovation.
Friends of Veterans provided over $100,000 in financial assistance to veterans and their families who reside in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Lyndon Institute’s Iga Stepniak captured the Vermont State Slalom Title at Burke. Her twin sister Emma finished runner-up for the state GS championship.
Evan Sanborn, Tyler Rivard, Jadon Baker, Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Dillon Brigham, Austin Giroux, Ian Applegate, Cooper Brueck, Cayde Micknak, Emma Stepniak, Iga Stepniak, Kayden Hoskins, Jeff Santo, Cam Tenney-Burt, Cam Davidson, Colleen Flinn, Laci Sandvil, Rylie Cadieux, Laci Potter, Trevor McAllister, Kris Fennimore, Cole Banks, Kyra Nelson, Jordan Alley, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Sakoya Sweeney, Makenna Price Sophie Bell, Jack Price, Elaina Demaggio, Dino Boisenneault, Troy Boisenneault, Coen Mullins, Maddie Roy, Fritz Hauser, Murphy Young, Evan Sanborn and Chevy Bandy were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s statewide tour of its Jukebox Quartet, featuring a youth string quartet from St. Johnsbury Academy, will perform at the Charles Hosmer Morse Center for the Arts this week.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is hosting the Celtic band, The Tannahill Weavers, at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster.
The Society of Sustainable Spartans replaced the high school’s 56-year-old lighting system with energy-efficient lighting, converting 1,200 fixtures from fluorescent to LED. The students will save the White Mountains Regional School District $20,000 on annual energy costs.
Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts announced that Afro-jazz singer/songwriter KeruBo will perform this week at the Art-Port in St. Johnsbury, as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Pianist Gleb Ivanov will perform at the South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury as part of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Sutton and Ryegate held live Town Meetings.
Voters overwhelmingly support efforts to merge Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce presented Tina Bedor with the George and Jan Kirk Volunteer of the Year award. Gabriealla Lemay and Alexi Hastings were named 2021 Students of the Year.
LI’s Evan Sanborn and Brooke’lyn Robinson were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans. Evan Dennis, Ozzy Alsaid, Jadon Baker, Troy Boissonneault, Sakoya Sweeney, Makenna Price, Rylie Cadieux and Jordan Alley were also nominated.
Norwich Solar announced the completion of a 2.2-megawatt solar project off Portland Street, named after retired St. Johnsbury Academy educator Larry Golden.
The federal government is planning upgrades at two international border stations in the Northeast Kingdom at Beebe Plain and the Norton Land Port of Entry.
Captain Mike Pelow retired after 39 years of heroic public service to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Katherine Cowan claimed the women’s pentathlon at the America East Indoor Track and Field Championships at Boston University.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber partnered with the town to host a Candidate’s Forum ahead of Town Meeting.
William and Claudia McCormack of Lyndonville recently established the Benjamin A. McCormack Fund at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in memory of their beloved son Ben.
Georgia Gould and Sara Bresnick recently launched Idyll Cycling, a women-owned and operated tourism and service business offering cycling camps, tours, guided rides and instruction in East Burke.
Renee Powers, assistant branch manager at the St. Johnsbury Center branch, has been promoted by the Passumpsic Bank to the position of Branch Manager for the Littleton, NH branch.
Dr. Ronna Cadarette, Superintendent of Schools at SAU #58 is among 20 superintendents and other administrators to complete the American Association of School Administrators National Superintendent Certification Program.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
