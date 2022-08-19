Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Rep. Kuster re-committed to protecting local VA clinics on a North Country tour.
A grassroots effort to clean up a troubled boat launch and picnic area in Waterford is underway.
The Caledonia County Fair is about to start.
Academy two-way lineman Dawson Wilkins put in the time in the off-season and is looking to lead the Hilltopper football team in 2022.
Vox Sambou is performing tomorrow at Dog Mountain as part of Catamount Arts Levitt AMP Free Music series.
The No Man’s Land Film Festival returned to The Colonial Theatre.
Peacham hosted another successful PAMFest.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Julia Kearney is now Vermont’s first female high school football coach.
The 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is almost complete.
Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin are restoring and rejuvenating the East Haven Church to serve as a community space.
The Lyndon Select Board will focus on bringing the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park to life.
The 176th Caledonia County Fair will have a new livestock barn for fairgoers to see. The new barn will house over 100 head of cattle for this year’s fair, which opens Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The Satellite Gallery is featuring work by local artists Martha Elmes and Elly Barksdale.
The Newport Self Advocates will host a “Kick Off” musical event on Tuesday at the Gardner Park gazebo in Newport.
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira bring their East Coast tour of Celtic music to the York Street Meeting House on Monday.
Tony nominee Linda Kline will be on the panel today (Saturday) at the Weathervane Theatre for the talkback series of A Class Act.
The Littleton Food Coop is celebrating “Eat Local” Month.
The Bethlehem community celebrated local inn owner Sarah Levy for all her many kindnesses.
Molly Brook Farm in Cabot and owners Myles and Rhonda Goodrich were named 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year by the University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association, in cooperation with the New England Green Pastures Program.
Kameron Lee Birch and Rayna Jamie Evans were born.
Decorated university professor Dr. John Eliot returned to the Lyndon Institute campus to speak to student-athletes and parents at LI’s fall ‘Meet the Coaches’ night.
The Good Shepherd Catholic School will host an active shooter response training session offered by the Vermont Department of Public Safety on Aug. 30.
Evelyn Flynn was appointed to the White Mountains Regional School Board.
Dr. Martha VanderWolk will join the Stratford Public School as the middle school math teacher.
Melody Twombly and Luke Comeau, of Lyndonville, announced the spring 2022 high school graduations of five of their grandchildren.
Ukrainians are calling the NEK home thanks to the efforts of Dr. Theresa Cianciolo and Scott Cianciolo, of Albany, who are converting the former Derby Green Nursing Home into the Agape House of Mercy, a place where several Ukrainian families will reside after being displaced by the Russian invasion.
Burke Mountain hosted the Enduro World Series.
Atkins Field in Hardwick hosted the second annual Community Farm & Food Celebration, led by Hardwick Center for an Agricultural Economy and the Hardwick Farmers’ Market.
Kingdom East School District celebrated the recent receipt of a grant to support school nursing in the district.
The new president of the emerging Vermont State University, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, was welcomed to his first meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System.
Concord appointed Paul Berlejung to part-time zoning administrator.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen toured the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop after she helped secure major funding to upgrade it.
Mt. Sinai Shriners Winston Harper and Ken Johnson visited the Burke Senior Meal Site and explained how your aluminum tabs can support sick children in need.
The Cabot Creamery continues to feed the local economy.
Jeff and Diane Cole sold their redemption store in St. Johnsbury to Shane and Emily Switser.
Owner Forrest Mello reports the Kingdom Bike Shop is officially open for business.
Jason Marks was named head coach of the St. Johnsbury Academy Girls Soccer team.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced the Heart Healthy Video Series, a resource to improve health and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Pianist David Feurzeig will visit the Westmore Community Church in Orleans as part of his Play EveryTown project.
The Weathervane Theatre will present the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in alternating repertory through Sept. 4.
Landaff is hosting its Old Home Day today.
Hannah Wicklund played at Dog Mountain as part of Catamount Arts Levitt AMP Free Music series.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
