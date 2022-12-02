Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Nearly 50 people gathered in the St. Johnsbury House to discuss needs around Alzheimer’s support and celebrate recent local fundraising success.
Local businesses are offering a lot better holiday deals than you’ll find on your phone, including a bonus of saving your local economy.
The North Country Chorus will present their 74th annual holiday concert today (Saturday) at the Wells River Congregational Church and tomorrow at South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury.
The town has settled on a cost-effective solution to its animal control problem.
Tickets are available for “Together, A Holiday Concert for Ukraine” next weekend at the Highland Center for the Arts. All proceeds will benefit displaced Ukrainians staying at the Mercy House in Derby.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne was named Caledonian-Record Golfer of the Year by our sports staff.
The Lyndon Institute Dance Company was honored with an award for Excellence in Artistry and Dance Performance at the 20th Vermont State Dance Festival.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery is throwing its second annual Prohibition Party tonight at its downtown speakeasy.
The Highland Center for the Arts is hosting its indoor/outdoor, festive WinterMarket tomorrow featuring over 50 local artisans.
SAD/SAC was able to help Willough, a 1½-year-old dog with leptospirosis, whose parents were facing astronomical vet bills.
Representatives of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, volunteers and local students turned out in strong numbers for the 17th annual tagging and loading of the Trees For Troops.
The Littleton Select Board on Monday made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle access along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance.
Lyndon Institute’s Sarah Tanner was named Caledonian-Record Field Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Island Pond’s April Hudson published her memoir -“Things I Want Remembered by Those I Will Never Forget.”
The Lisbon Lions Club is once again celebrating the Christmas season with special events.
The North Country’s only community chamber choir, White Mountain Voices (formerly White Mts. Camerata) will present its beloved Christmas program this year in two venues: Lancaster Congregational Church and Littleton Congregational Church.
The Littleton Area Senior Center is launching a senior gift drive once again and will accept gifts until Dec. 9.
Wells River Chevrolet will pass from one terrific local business owner (Jeff Moore) to another (Abel Toll) with its upcoming sale to Autosaver Group.
The Town of St. Johnsbury is about to start a multi-million dollar upgrade of its water filtration plant and local users got a great deal on the project.
A construction zone behind Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium was the backdrop for Gov. Phil Scott to announce a new $40 million grant program for Community Recovery and Revitalization.
Lyndon Institute held a Centennial Celebration Auction and Social to raise money for its capital campaign to improve its Main Building.
Ella Mae Bradley, Stella Mae Blodgett and April Rose Potter were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman was named Caledonian-Record Runner of the Year by our sports staff.
KCP Presents is bringing the Soweto Gospel Choir to Fuller Hall and Trio Mediaeval to the South Church this week.
Schools in the North Country have been awarded a new round of state funding to improve physical safety and secure access to their buildings.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Grace Bosco was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 University of Vermont Outstanding Educator Award.
Nine students from Riverside School’s Latin Club competed in the annual Yale Invitational Certamen.
Lunenburg resident and WMR student Liviya Russo won big at four national and international 4-H shows.
The Barnet Select Board approved ARPA funds to the local volunteer Fire Department.
The North Country Career Center expanded its personal care closet to include a food pantry and fridge for students in need.
The annual Santa Fund kicked off.
Jay Peak opened for the season and Cannon opens today which means all of our mountains are now operating.
Littleton held its annual holiday parade and winter festival.
Staff from Tri-County Community Action, NH Healthy Families, Granite United Way and Coos County Family Health Services provided Thanksgiving food to over 100 local families.
Local officials and business leaders said the local economy is strong during the 30th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon at the Littleton Opera House.
Energy Committees in Barnet, Danville, Peacham, and Ryegate partnered with the Maine-based WindowDressers to host a Community Build.
The annual Live Nativity Pageant will be held on Whitefield Common tomorrow.
The Friends of Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster are again sponsoring their annual Gingerbread House Baking Contest.
MAC Center for the Arts is hosting a workshop today to create seasonal centerpieces made of local evergreens and festive materials.
Five groups of local musicians joined the St. Johnsbury Band for a Holiday Concert to kick off the season at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury.
The arts are thriving at the Colonial Theatre.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
