Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Freighthouse Market & Cafe, as part of Carmen’s Ice Cream, was named the Vermont Small Business Association’s family-owned business of the year.
More than three years after a fire destroyed the operations center of The Rocks Estate, ground broke on what will be the new headquarters of The Rocks and all Forest Society operations in northern New Hampshire.
Lyndon planners have a new sign ordinance ready to be unveiled for public review.
The public is invited to the first birthday party for a rare two-year-old Beaudon du Poiteau donkey named Hamilton in Brownington.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests received a $300,000 tax credit from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
Tara Nelson has been named assistant athletic director at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Former Danville student-athlete Riley Fenoff earned NCAA Division II Academic All-America first-team honors while ex-St. J Academy Hilltopper Lia Rotti garnered D-III All-America second-team recognition, by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Tomas Kubinek, aka “Miracle Man” is coming to the East Hardwick Grange.
The Space On Main, and Chapman’s General recently announced Five Fest Music & Markets, a new series coming to Bradford and Fairlee this summer.
Three summer camps and workshops are being offered by Catamount Arts. Space is still available at the EPIC Music Camp, Plein Art Painting and Project Peace Train.
The 35th Anniversary Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour opens next week.
Downtown St. Johnsbury was alive with music, activities and art as part of Discover STJ’s Final Friday #Getdowntown performance event.
Thanks to WREN and state tourist officials, planning got underway for a flood of astro-tourists expected to descend on the region for a total solar eclipse in April, 2024.
The Seed and Weed Garden Club (Kris Ingram, Abbie Ruffner, Mollie Chamberlin, Mary Waldron and Caroline Frey) maintained its long tradition of planting the flower boxes and oval garden at Fairbanks Museum.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard claimed tournament MVP honors last weekend while playing in Plattsburgh, N.Y., for his 18U traveling baseball team, the Vermont Strikers. Rivard is joined on the team by other NEK standouts Wyatt Mason, Austin Wheeler and David Piers.
NEK Artisans Guild opened an exhibition of fantasy art, “Under the Hemlock Tree: The Art of David Ricketts.”
The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the West Burke Village Strawberry Festival.
Weeks Memorial Library is hosting the annual Big Rig Day today (Saturday).
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village offers adult enrichment classes to learn skills, gain new ideas and just have fun.
Jay Craven’s new independent narrative feature film, “Jack London’s Martin Eden,” will play a special Greensboro date at Highland Center for the Arts. Craven will introduce the screening and lead a post-film discussion.
The Upstage Players rebranded and, after over four decades of dazzling community theater, will henceforward be known as Theatre UP.
The Colonial Theatre hosted Elena Long, Ph.D. of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Department of Physics and Astronomy for a special screening of the new release “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as part of the Science on Screen series in partnership with White Mountain Science.
The Lyndon Select Board reviewed plans for a two-acre riverfront park located adjacent to the historic Sanborn Covered Bridge on Main Street.
Michael Smith was introduced as the Dean of Students at White Mountains Regional High School.
The town-village merger committee held its first meeting earlier this month in Lyndonville.
Steven Russell Marcy and Hazel Ann Armstrong were born.
Marty Etter will replace Dick McCarthy as head boys soccer coach at Lyndon Institute. The former standout coached under McCarthy for many years.
Lillian Kittredge, Allie Pillsbury, Cece Marquis, Kyara Rutledge, Adriana Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, Rileigh Fortin and Taylor Farnsworth earned All-Metro softball team honors.
Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Kason Blood, Cameron Roy, Meles Gouge, Cooper Calkins, Ethan Gilding, Dillon Brigham, Jon Morgan and Joe Schlesigner earned All-Mountain baseball team honors.
Parking projects are moving forward in Littleton.
Catamount Arts will host a panel discussion tomorrow to provide context and insight around “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” a new exhibition in the Fried Family Gallery.
Summits In Solidarity is back for a third year to support BIPOC communities.
The Lyndon Reds defeated Hardwick in the championship game of the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old NEK Jamboree at Legion Field.
Nine local players (Natalie Tenney, Taylor Farnsworth, Ava Marshia, Emma Newland, Isabelle Priest, Adrianna Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, Rylie Cadieux, Brydie Barton) are competing for the North in the Vermont North-South all-star softball game. Leading the North team will be three NEK coaches, including SJA head coach Jeremy Roberts and assistant Aaron Carr, along with Lyndon head coach Chris Carr.
Douglas Holland, of North Haverhill, N.H., and Wyatt Flanders, of Hardwick, each received a Land Stewards Award presented by the Vermont Land Trust.
The Old Stone House Museum unveiled a new exhibit, Different Hue: Race and Representation in observation of Juneteenth.
With the help of his service dog Duchess, Tim Carignan is dealing with PTSD from his long military service and helping other veterans learn to handle their trauma.
Camp Agape, a free summer camp for children with incarcerated parents, is accepting applicants.
Dogs and people partied at Dog Mountain in honor of founders Stephen and Gwen Huneck.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s medley relay team members Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gerardo Fernandez, Hale Boyden and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic performance at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field and earned All-American honors.
The Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program presented the Burke Conservation Commission with its 2022 Vermont Tree Steward Volunteer Group Award.
Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, is on a mission to gather local veterans and help them enroll in benefits programs designed to support them.
After 16 years as the Hazen athletic director, John Sperry will be stepping down and Blue Mountain alum Jared Cushing will be taking over.
Lyndon Institute’s Isabelle Priest and Brydie Barton were named Capital League co-players of the year and Chris Carr earned coach of the year honors for the Capital League.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Clara Andre and Ellie Rice were named to the Vermont lacrosse all-star team for the annual Byrne Cup against New Hampshire. Academy Coach Tom Forster will be on the Vt. coaching staff.
The NEK Council on Aging hired Felicity Norko as Senior Companion Program Coordinator following the retirement of Patty Beckwith, and Brooke Brown as Volunteer Wellness Coordinator.
Seventeen North Country Hospital healthcare scholarships were awarded at North Country and Lake Region Union High Schools, totaling $17,000.
NVRH donated to H.O.P.E. and Umbrella.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
