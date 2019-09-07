Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The 10th Annual Alzheimer’s Walk for a Cure is tomorrow in St. Johnsbury.
Local entrepreneurs and growers are cashing in on the budding hemp industry and will share their wares and knowledge at the third annual Hemp Festival at Burke Mountain this weekend.
SAD-SAC funded surgery for a mom-cat at Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic this week so she could care for her newborn kittens.
Alan Robertson, the 2019 Tree Farmer of the Year, will host a tour at his Tree Farm in Sheffield.
The 8th annual Newport Out Of The Darkness walk is today, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
St. Johnsbury Academy star quarterback Jake Cady received the Gatorade Player of the Year award and donated his $1,000 prize to start a flag football program in St. Johnsbury. That program will begin this week for local third and fourth graders.
Spenser Stevens (LHS), Colby Langtange (LI), Kasey Barton (LI), Jasmin Baillargeon (LI), James Cilwik (NCU), Cody Hall (HU), Rio Steen (LI), Liv Gahtleitner (LI), Grace Giroux (NCU), Riann Fortin (NCU), Annelise Fleck (BMA), Lauren Cahill (BMA), Zoe Zimmerman (BMA), Maachah Krull (WHS), Madde Roy (WHS), Ava Marshia (DHS), Lilah Hill (DHS), Austin Giroux (NCU), Conner Maccini (WHS), Haley Ott (LI), Emily Rogers (HU), Trey Alercio (SJA), David Hutchison (SJA), Cormac Leahy (HU), Luke Dudas (LI), Matt Lazzaro (LI) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Littleton Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Littleton Art Show back to Main Street.
The Cabot Old Time Family Contra and Square Dance will host the first dance of the fall season to celebrate the adoption of the Gregorian Calendar.
Reeve Lindbergh will present at this week’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Catamount Arts.
Easton residents are creating an enchanted forest in the Cooley-Jericho Community Forest.
Lunenburg natives Rozalynd Ahlmann and Liviya Russo won championships at the 4-H Goat Show held at Caledonia County Fairgrounds.
Longtime town clerk and treasurer Priscilla Aldrich will retire in December after a quarter century of service.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital got a grant to provide a community family dinner.
Lyndon Institute’s Haley Ott and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Trey Alercio were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
Barika and Daby Toure will be the double-headliners at the latest free Levitt AMP music concert presented by Catamount Arts.
Enrollment is up at Danville High School.
The women’s Mid-Amateur championship is returning to Newport after more than 20 years.
The Felines and Friends Foundation has been so successful catching and caring for feral cats in Orleans County that they’re growing into Caledonia County.
The Smith family celebrated 100 years of family ownership of the Caledonian-Record Publishing Company.
Fire and rescue crew members responded Wednesday morning to help Lowell firefighters carry an injured hiker off the Long Trail.
The 72nd annual Sheffield Field Day was celebrated this week.
Artist Larry Golden gifted a breathtaking four-season mural to Lyndonville.
With help from Catamount Arts, Island Pond held its Farewell to Summer Celebration last weekend.
John Tomassoni launched his wood-fired pizza stand in East Burke.
Ed Bligh started the E.A. Bligh Painting Company, based in Whitefield.
Alice Kitchel launched Puma Consulting and Coach.
Businesses within the Littleton Industrial Park are jointly hosting a Community Open House this week.
The Newport City Promise Community Early Care and Learning Center has been awarded 3 Stars by Vermont’s STep Ahead Recognition System.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.