Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Liza Morse, Ava Marshia, Allie Beliveau, and Laci Sandvil were named the top scholars for the Danville High School Class of 2022.
This was the final week of the 2022 legislative session, which saw a number of bills passed that will bring more money into the North Country.
In-person Memorial Day commemorations make their return across the region.
Kendal Clark, Abigail Mahoney, Mason Langmaid and Kiley Hill were named the top scholars for the Lisbon High School Class of 2022.
The Academy Theater returned to the Fuller Hall stage with a rousing rendition of Mama Mia.
The Vermont Art Council gave awards to the Town of Lyndon and the Orleans County Historical Society in Brownington.
The Colonial Theatre is bringing back its Science on Screen series in partnership with White Mountain Science.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys tennis team completed a perfect, 13-0 regular season.
Ella Stephenson, Kaia Knight, Katlyn Zheng, Emily Kostruba, Bryon Noyes, Cole Banks, Sabine Brueck, Luke Dudas, Wyatt Mason, Carsen McQuade, Ricky Fennimore, Jake LeBlanc, Dylan Willey, Shane Stevens, Gabe Gardner, Kadienne Whitcomb, Brydie Barton, Emma Newland, Isabelle Priest, Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker, Kyra Nelson, Lauren Joy, Maggie Emerson, Sakoya Sweeney, Tyra Scelza, Sophia Shippee, Maren Nitsche, Clara Andre, Jaydin Royer, Imogyn Cote, Mackenzie Kingsbury, John Dennis, Evan Dennis, Alvah Johnson, Danny Burnell, Kyle Fuentes, JP Perez, Ella Switzer, Dylan Wilcox, Whit Steen, Cam Berry, Trevor Lussier, Bernardo Barrios, Sabrina Lamar, Avery Withers and Andrew Bugbee were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lifelong Littleton residents Richard Newton and Kathleen Boswell claimed a $2.275 million Tri-State Megabucks jackpot prize.
Rep. Marty Feltus, Rep. Marcie Martel and Sen. Joe Benning attended their final NEK Chamber Legislative Breakfast as the trio of long-time lawmakers has announced their retirements.
Volunteers working on the 73rd anniversary of the St. Johnsbury Pet Parade 2022 decorated Main Street and held a “Paint Your Pet” party at Catamount Arts to help build the excitement about the return of the beloved event.
This morning (Saturday), Finn Rooney’s vision will be realized at Hazen Union, when a historic bell will once again ring to signal the start of this community’s spring parade.
The St. Johnsbury firefighters are getting a raise.
A committee to explore a Lyndon/Lyndonville merger is taking shape.
Carol Comtois, a nurse working for Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, was among 10 nurses from New England recently honored at a Boston Red Sox game.
Northern Counties Health Care will renovate and expand the Danville Health Center beginning in June.
Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that should increase education funding to most NEK districts.
Abigail Sweeney, of Dalton, N.H. and Nathaniel de Vries, of Uxbridge, Mass. announced their engagement.
Darleen Stebelus of Peacham and Fred Laferriere of Concord announced their engagement.
Weston James Allen was born.
State and local officials celebrated the recent allocation of over $16 million in construction aid to bring high-speed internet to more local homes.
Vermont State Police Lt. Debra Munson, commander of the Derby Field Station, has been transferred to commander of the Williston Field Station.
After a one-year pandemic shutdown, Fenton Chester Arena made a successful comeback this winter.
More than 40 students in Littleton participated in the annual Great School Clean-Up event.
Woodsville’s Mackenzie Griswold and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Andrew Bugbee were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Sabrina Lamar, Jordan Alley, Ashleigh Simpson, Avery Withers, Bryon Noyes, David Piers, Rickey Fennimore and Tyson Davison were also nominated.
The NVRH Auxiliary gave Scholastic Achievement Awards to Delaney Payeur, Lance Abella, Olivia Matteis, Kadienne Whitcomb and Liza Morse.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Henry Sipples earned the North Country Chorus student scholarship.
James Akerman and his family donated $5,000 to support the Adult Diploma Program in Groveton.
Lunenburg Elementary 5th Grader Lucianna Ball won the DAR history essay state championship.
The St. Johnsbury School District School Board has selected Karen Conroy as its next superintendent.
Lisbon principal Jacqueline Daniels is retiring after 32 years of service to the school.
Kingdom East nurse, Dr. Sophia Boyle Hall, was named Nurse of the Year by the National Board for Certification of School Nurses.
St. Johnsbury Baseball and Softball kicked off the 2022 season with a parade and ceremony.
During a lightning-quick special town meeting, Franconia residents unanimously approved two new truck purchases for the fire and highway departments.
The Newport Police Department honored law enforcement officers across the country during National Police Week.
Powers Park in Lyndonville is assembling a pickleball team and welcomes players of all abilities over the age of 16.
Approximately 52 kids cast lines into the water as the Kids Fishing Derby returned to EHV on Route 5 after a two-year hiatus.
At the Grafton County Nursing Home, World War II Veteran George McAvoy, 101, the longtime manager of Littleton’s Thayer’s Inn who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was honored by the Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, with his family and members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars by his side.
Dana and Mike Boudreault’s Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville was featured in the “Puzzler” by New York Times bestselling author A.J. Jacobs.
The Northern Forest Center is moving ahead with efforts to promote Lancaster as a destination for tourists, businesses, second home hunters, and families on the move.
Drs. Shawntel Sechrist and Kathy Tamburello opened the NEK Community Animal Hospital.
Northern Counties Health Care celebrated Savannah Nelson, Rebecca Bedor, Carol Parks, Crystal Bezanson and Sonia Rosenfield who completed the new NCHC Medical Assistant Program.
The National Ski Areas Association awarded Jay Peak its top honor for Marketing.
North Country Hospital formally recognized dozens of volunteers who help provide patients with the best possible experience.
Father and son entrepreneurs and artists Larry and Ricky Golden opened the Golden Gallery and Studio.
Auditions are open for the Vermont Children’s Theater 2022 season.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
