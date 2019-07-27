Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A new, 100-site campground is proposed in Lyndonville.
Barnet was awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds Program to help prevent aquatic nuisance species in Harvey’s Lake.
Peggy Pearl is being honored with the Franklin Fairbanks Award from the Fairbanks Museum.
Emma Smith ‘19 of St. Johnsbury won a Silver Medal in Commercial Baking at the 2019 SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Kingdom All-Stars took second place, but really were the winners in our eyes, in the Grand Point North Local Band contest to play with Grace Potter. The All-Stars got 2,603 votes - just 10 behind the winner - but thousands more than the third-place finisher.
The Academy Theatre’s Summer Shakespeare performance is performing “Comedy of Errors” this week in the outdoor amphitheater.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Dage Minors is one of 17 athletes representing Bermuda in the upcoming Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
The Northeast Kingdom 14U All-Stars earned the Sportsmanship Award at this past week’s Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team was comprised of players from Newport, Derby Line, Lyndonville, Bradford and St. Johnsbury.
Teen golf sensation Nelson Eaton of Groton made the cut at the New England Amateur.
Tomasz Jankowski, the president and CEO of Northeast Kingdom Human Services, joined the board of directors of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
Brazilian twins Walter and Wagner Caldas (B2wins) headline the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series tomorrow at Dog Mountain. Buzzkill Emily will open.
Last weekend the Levitt AMP concert series shattered attendance records for the Scottish band Albannach. Over 2,000 revelers turned out.
Amelia Grace Albright was born.
Three-time Super Bowl champion and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi graduated from college. The Patriots legend has twice been the keynote speaker at the annual NNEKY Awards.
Northstar Fireworks represented the United States at the recent Sherbrooke, QC International Fireworks Competition La Fete Du Lac Des Nations, and took second place overall.
Local Kiwanians invite everyone to a party today to celebrate the 75th birthday of the community pool.
Gretchen Blassingame, a preschool teacher at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, was honored by Delta Kappa Gamma.
Cheryl Chandler was given the Cornerstone School Good Neighbor Award for her role in starting the school’s first-ever after-school program.
The Fairbanks Museum hosted a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission. Everyone had a blast.
Lyndonville hosted the 39th annual Stars and Stripes festival, voted a “TOP TEN” summer event by the Vermont Department of Tourism.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Liam Tobin, helped lead Vermont to 2-0 win over New Hampshire in the 45th annual Lions Cup Twin State Soccer Cup at Castleton State University on Saturday. SJA’s Stephen Levesque and Tyler Hartshorn coached Vermont. Gregor Vogel and Leo Desrochers managed.
Connecticut Valley North Little League All Stars are one game away from the Vermont State Championship. They play today.
After 18 years at the helm of the Colonel Town Recreation Department, Eddie and Denise Woods are moving on to pursue other opportunities.
The Forever Young Club for seniors celebrated 50 years of fun and games.
Three-time Grammy Award winner and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Branford Marsalis will join the North Country Chamber Players for the “Age of Gershwin” tomorrow as part of the 2019 White Mountains Music Festival.
Erica Burke was promoted to General Manager of all Cabot Creamery retail operations.
Carrie Gendreau, who runs Emma and Co. Consignment Boutique in Littleton, was selected to attend the inaugural class of the National Retail Federation’s Advocacy Boot Camp in Washington, D.C.
Louise Bonvechio was promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Cashier and Corporate Secretary of Community National Bank and Treasurer and Corporate Secretary of Community Bancorp.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
