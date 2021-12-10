Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
To cheers, Danville fourth-grader Willa Mantius announced the Bears as the new Danville School mascot.
There are countless events happening around St. Johnsbury as part of the STJSparkles Holiday Weekend (discoverstjohnsbury.com/stjsparkles).
St. Johnsbury school employees got a big bonus just in time for the holidays.
Marshall and Angel Hakala, of East St. Johnsbury, gave a big lift with donations to the Santa Fund in memory of their daughter.
Provident Resources Group came forward as a critical investor in the Balsams Grand Resort redevelopment in Dixville.
Art Tighe, the owner of Foto Factory who served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Littleton School Board, was sworn in as the new moderator, just in time for a special town meeting. Tighe replaces Gerald Winn who held the gavel for more than a half-century.
There’s a 36-hour Christmas party happening right now at All Around Power.
The White Mountains Camerata will perform a holiday concert at the Littleton Congregational Church next Sunday.
Finn Rooney touched everyone he met in his short life. Now an inspired community effort, started by Finn before his tragic death last year, is bringing a dormant bell donated from Greensboro to Hazen Union School where it will forever ring to celebrate communal triumphs.
The New Avenue House celebrated a virtual ribbon cutting to cap a multi-year renovation project.
Great work by St. Johnsbury Police officer Robert Gerrish led to the recovery of $9,500 that a local resident lost in a scam.
The Vermont Land Trust has begun discussions with the Peacham School board of directors on a potential land conservation project that would benefit Peacham students, staff, and the wider community.
An annual holiday party and Christmas tree lighting celebration is happening Sunday afternoon at the Burke Mountain Club.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester reminded us all about the heroic efforts of the hospital staff amidst historically terrible challenges.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Clara Andre was named Field Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Jorand Owens, of St. Johnsbury, went 11-3 and “Beat the Record” in the Hoagie’s weekly football challenge.
The Catamount Arts Annual Benefit Auction closes today (Saturday) with a celebratory in-person Gala at the ArtPort featuring an intimate holiday concert by Kat Wright and Brett Hughes. Hurry … you can still bid and support a great cause at www.biddingforgood.com/catamountarts.
StJ Art on the Street unveiled its new winter show featuring the work of several artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Featured from now until Feb. 25 are Kathy Chapman, James Frase-White, Mary Tapogna and Ken Leslie.
The Little Free Pantry in Bethlehem is set to open before Christmas.
St. Johnsbury Academy seniors presented their Capstones.
White Mountains Community College has been chosen from 1,000 community colleges nationwide as one of 150 semi-finalists for the $1 Million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence for 2023.
The Lyndon Outing Club will look into snowmaking as a way to extend its winter season.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery and Speakeasy celebrated the end of Prohibition during a roarin’ ’20s holiday party.
Gracelynn Anne Mello was born.
North Country Union’s Austin Giroux was named Golfer of the Year by our sports staff.
The town of St. Johnsbury approved the purchase of 114 acres of forest and fields off Mt. Pleasant Street Extension that includes a popular local hiking trail and the former site of an observatory.
The New Hampshire Granite State Ambassadors organization honored Nigel Manley, director of North Country Operations for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman was named Cross Country Runner of the Year by our sports staff. It was the fourth straight year the star runner won the honor.
Sara and Mya Brown were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Senator Bernie Sanders visited with Career and Technical Education students at Lyndon Institute.
In a massive volunteer effort, VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. packed and shipped 600 care packages to troops to thanks them for their service and brighten their holidays.
The Franconia Ski Club (FSC) along with Cannon Mountain and the Holderness School celebrated the official opening of the new 9,200-square-foot Mittersill Performance Center lodge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Members of the Seed and Weed Garden Club (Andie Dinneen, Arlene Stone, Mary Waldron, Caroline Frey, Mary Beausoliel and Abbie Ruffner) recently filled the Fairbanks Museum flower boxes with several varieties of greens for their winter display.
Lyndonville native Moses Pendleton returned to the Kingdom with the critically acclaimed “Viva MOMIX” celebrating the 40th anniversary of his innovative dance company.
The owners of the Spa Restaurant & Outback Pub expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of community support following a devastating fire.
The Enchantment Cafe opened in Lyndonville.
Katy Soukup, Megan Landry, Gaige Pequeno and April Reinhard were promoted by Peabody & Smith realty.
Nikole Brainard was promoted to financial reporting officer and asset liability manager at Community National Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
