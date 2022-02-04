Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Kitty Toll announced her candidacy For Lieutenant Governor.
Elaine Collins was announced Wednesday as the new superintendent for the NCSU, succeeding longtime superintendent John Castle.
Barton native, Craftsbury resident and St. Johnsbury Academy alumna Susan Dunklee begins competition today in her third (and final) Olympic games. Dunklee is the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history.
Connor Newcomb, Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Morgan Doolan, Sarah Tanner, Reese Petit, Avery Hazelton, Andrew Joncas, Hayden Wilkins, Kaylee Weaver, Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing, Sabine Brueck, Lauren McKee, Mike Hampson, Jeff Santo, Dre Akins, Kayden Hoskins, Josh Robie, Cam Tenney-Burt, Elijah Flocke, Kaden Cloutier, Colleen Flinn, Maddie Roy, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Alyssa Butler, Marissa Kenison, Cooper Brueck, Cayde Micknak, Tyler Rivard, Cam Davidson, Brody LaBounty, Tanner Winchester, Ricky Fennimore, Andrew Joncas, Dillon Brigham, Cassidy Kittredge, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Aaliyah Woodburn, Leah Krull, Haley Rossitto, Ariana Lord, Morgan Doolan, Alex Giroux, Aiden Hale, Nick Matteis, Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Nathan Clay, Christian Young, Sisu Lange, Aliza Wright, Lauren McKee, Ella Horsch, Sophie Bell, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Clara Andre, Alexandra Mosher, Lillian Fauteux, Ian Applegate, Spencer Hayes, Lucas Puskus, Gehrig Beck, Camden Ignjatovic, Karson Clark, Tyler Hicks, Brooke White and Bryon Noyes were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Local basketball stars Antonio Carlisle and Rian Fortin posted career nights and led their respective NVU-Lyndon teams to victory.
As part of the 2021-22 KCP Presents series, Catamount Arts is bringing “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,” to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall.
The Upstage Players recently announced its February play series entitled How to Survive an Apocalypse: Plays on Climate Change & the End of Days.
WREN premiered Analog, an exhibition of photography and printmaking at its gallery.
The Frost Place is launching an online programming series, The Frost Place Studio Sessions, for poetry lovers.
Staffing numbers have stabilized at the Grafton County Nursing Home.
The St. Johnsbury School won the Good Shepherd School January Thaw 7/8 boys basketball tournament, defeating the host school in the championship game.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce restarted its monthly legislative gatherings after a near two-year pandemic pause.
Abigail Lee Payton Young, Paighten Mae Call and Evelyn May Coutu were born.
The Kirby Board of Civil Authority decided to continue hand-counting ballots.
Kingdom County Productions is bringing the Polish Baltic Philharmonic to Lyndon Institute.
The Grafton County broadband committee is making big moves to deliver high-speed internet to the North Country.
The North Country community is rallying around the Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel after a terrible fire.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, local senior centers are doing what they can to maintain activities and keep the region’s older residents connected and safe.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the 2021-22 Vermont Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn and Brody LaBounty were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Alex Giroux, Cam Tenney-Burt, Karson Clark, Dino Boissonneault, Emma Stepniak, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Lillian Fauteux, Aliza Wright were all nominated.
Fifth and sixth graders at Good Shepherd Catholic School welcomed volunteers to help bake chocolate chip cookies.
J-Term Intern Lyndon Institute students just wrapped up another successful three-week January Term.
Several Franconia residents are working to develop events to celebrate the 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial, of the settling of the Franconia Village in 1773.
Barbara Connelly, of Lower Waterford, was named Volunteer of the Month for February by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
Woodsville’s Cam Tenney-Burt scored his 1,000 point.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
