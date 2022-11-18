Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Burke Mountain is planning to open next week.
Several individuals received recognition for their service hours to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for 2021-22 at NVRH Auxiliary’s annual meeting.
The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department is presenting its fall production, “A Christmas Story,” throughout the weekend.
Four local entities (Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury, Craftsbury Public Library, Glover Energy Committee and the town of Sheffield) were recipients of the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s second round of the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund.
Joelvy Perez, Grady Hadlock, Camden Davidson, Coby Youngman, Kaiden Dowse, Pierson Freligh, Blake Fillion, Corbin Frenette, Griffin Barnes, Paige Smith, Sierra Riff, Marissa Kenison, Katie Clark, Lily Pospesil, Kaitlyn Ilaqua, Jackson Horne, Mike Hogan and Emery Young all earned Granite State All-Conference honors.
The Littleton Select Board unanimously approved a $921,868 first-phase plan for the Riverfront Commons.
Rural Edge was awarded $8.65 million through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to redevelop and rehabilitate properties in Newport Center and Newport City for future housing.
The tax rate in Franconia is going down significantly.
Voter turnout was strong in the NEK.
The NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball is full of local talent.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gerardo Fernandez, Jorge Trade, Aidan Brody, Riku Momozawa and Augustin Gil earned All-Metro Boys Soccer honors.
Lake Region alum Jack King was named to the 2022 NCAA Division III PING All-Region Region I Team.
Nate Despathy, Cedric Schaefer, Cameron Roy, Cooper Calkins, Caiden Hill, Andrew Joncas, Quinn Vaillancourt, Addison Samborn, Ronin Moulton and Matt White earned All Mountain Boys Soccer honors.
Noah Fortin, Cooper Brueck, Charlie Thomspon, Tyler Rivard, Alex Giroux, Gavin Rondeau, Colby Lafleur, Jacob Inkel, Cody Trudeau, Brady Blake, Haidin Chilafoux, Max Nolan, Levi Brewer, Aiden Poginy, Lincoln Racine, Liam Oliver, Lincoln Michaud and Jaden Baker all earned All Capital Boys Soccer honors.
Bruce Rowe Beat the “Experts” in the weekly Hoagies Football Challenge.
Catamount Arts is hosting its 38th annual benefit auction for the arts tonight (Saturday).
Linda Radtke spoke at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
LI dancers are preparing for their winter recital.
Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles returned to full-time status.
The St. Johnsbury select board unanimously adopted a Declaration of Inclusion.
With a nod from the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board, Sweet Tree Holdings is moving forward with a plan to house migrant workers in a former Memorial Drive manufacturing plant.
Restaurant: Impossible was filming this week at The Dutch Treat.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services won a $4 million grant to provide mental health and substance use services.
Juniper Faye Reynoso was born.
After a phenomenal career, local snowmobile professional Lincoln Lemieux retired from SnoCross to spend more time with family.
LSC alum Grad Hagerty is the new play-by-play broadcaster for the San Diego Padres Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas.
Delany Raymond, Sarah Tanner, Allison Lapierre, Amelia Larson, Maren Giese, Ruby Rolfe, Lily Miller, Lacy Bora, Ava Bouchard, Grace Elwell, Esme Kimber, Alexandra Mosher, Megan Hubbard, Molly Smith, Anisa Brasseur, Kayla Graves, Hannah MacDonald and Ella Blanchard all earned All Capital Division Field Hockey honors.
Efforts to both preserve and celebrate the community’s history are advancing in Franconia.
New Hampshire State Police announced its annual involvement in supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 30th Annual Economic Development Luncheon on Monday at the Littleton Opera House.
Construction crews poured the first concrete for the foundation of Fairbanks Museum’s future Science Annex.
Gerardo Fernandez, Jorge Trade, Cooper Brueck, Tyler Rivard, Lily Garey-Wright, Sabine Brueck, Charli Kellaway, Anya Kennedy, Madison Bowman, Sakoya Sweeney, Jordan Alley, Lauren Joy, Lilah Hall and Sloane Morse were all named to their respective division’s All-State Soccer Teams.
Jordan Alley, Lauren Joy, Sadie Skorstad, Lilah Hall, Sloane Morse, Alexis Christensen, Caitlyn Davison, Kyra Nelson, Karli Blood, Felicity Sulham, Mia Christy, Lilli Klark, Jasmine Reason, Hazel Abetti, Maverick Murphy, Isabelle Gouin and Lilly Castle were named to the 2022 coaches’ All-Mountain girls soccer teams.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah Amadon, Maren Nitsche, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Lilly Garey-Wright, Emily Kostruba, Sophia Shippee, Kaylee McCaffrey, Maggie Zschau and Ella Switser earned All-Metro girls soccer honors.
Abby Fillion, Molly Renaudette, Sabine Brueck, Charli Kellaway, Maya Auger, Anya Kennedy, Sakoya Sweeney, Madison Bowman, Julia Taylor, Summer Guilmette, Cora Nadeau, Opal Beauchesne, Josie Fortin, Paige Currier, Indie Haney, Alyssa Butler, Kiera Larrabee, Makenzie Parenteau, Rileigh Fortin, Sylvia Brownlow, Annabella Aiken and Heather Alexander were named to 2022 coaches’ All-Capital girls’ soccer teams.
Local teacher Susan Becker illustrated the children’s book “Daisy & Rosebud and the Perfect Pumpkin.”
Eli Hooker was the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship for Lyndon Institute.
For their lifetime of service, local first responders were honored during the 14th annual North Country Public Safety Foundation awards dinner at the Mt. Washington Hotel. Among the local heroes were Jackie King, Stan Sherburn, Antony Stiles and Jay Stephens.
Maidstone farmer and children’s book author Angela Hooker published ‘The Adventures of Forrest and Binky,’ the true story of a young cow and blind goat who are good friends.
The Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area is undergoing a significant road improvement project.
Former Hardwick Gazette publisher Eric Pope published his novel “Granite Kingdom.”
Parkway Realty stepped up to support the annual Paul Sweeney Coat Drive, donating several winter coats to the drive, held each year thanks to the late Paul Sweeney.
The former home of Caplan’s Army Store will have a new tenant next year as the building’s owner, Northern Counties Health Care, is relocating its express walk-in health care clinic there.
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Lieutenants Troy Darby and Andrew Ruggles were pinned by proud family members in a ceremony at the Firehouse.
Local communities honored veterans.
Jeanette Charon was named Dalton Town Administrator.
The NEK Collaborative held its annual conference at the Burke Mountain Hotel.
NVRH Dr. Ryan J. Sexton was named president of the Vermont Medical Society.
Dr. Esther Barnes joined NVRH Podiatry.
Robert Thompson joined Passumpsic Financial Services, a division of Passumpsic Bank, as its newest financial consultant covering the Northeast Kingdom.
Sean Carroll joined Peabody and Smith.
Ray Berthiaume recently became UNH Cooperative Extension’s Extension Field Specialist-Natural Resources in Coös County.
Mary Jardine, a middle school science teacher at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, was recognized as one of Vermont’s Outstanding Educators.
The second phase of an N.H. reimbursement program is rolling out for local restaurant owners who want to take advantage of funding opportunities to boost their businesses with the latest technology.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah MacDonald was honored as one of ten exceptional student-athletes in Vermont.
Jayden Henderson, Ainsley Atkinson, Madalyn Atkinson, Clara Hernandez, Kayley Goodsell and Alyse Trepanier earned all-state volleyball honors.
The Lyndon Vikings finished as runner-ups for the 2022 Northern Vermont Youth Football League seventh- and eighth-grade season.
Roland and Mary Dupree starred in a documentary film about them that sold out twice at Catamount Arts.
Two community theater initiatives, StoryTown Theatre and Rock Hard Revue, presented student productions at Catamount Arts.
“Dream Journey” by Northeast Kingdom artist Lynne Berard, is on display at NVRH’s Gray Gallery.
St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre presented ‘CLUE’ to sold-out audiences.
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performed to a full house at LI.
Kingdom Trail Association awarded funds to nine applicants around the Northeast Kingdom as part of KT’s fourth annual mini-grant program.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
