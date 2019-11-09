Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints loaded up a truck full of supplies in Salt Lake City and drove it to St. Johnsbury to the Northeast Kingdom Community Action’s Lincoln Street property to distribute to people in need.
Borrowing from the remarkable success of bike tech classes at Lyndon Institute, Littleton High School replicated the program for North Country students.
Work is underway on a new bike path to be built along the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury with completion by next June.
The owner of the landfill in Coventry and an Orleans County environmental group announced an agreement Thursday that will end an appeal of permits for expansion in exchange for more protections for neighbors and Lake Memphremagog.
Orleans County Sheriff Kirk Martin announced this week he is retiring as of Dec. 21 after 11 years in the post.
New bike trails are happening in Bethlehem and Franconia.
Plans are underway at the Darling Inn for the eighth annual Thanksgiving feast.
The Lisbon Lions are hosting the 22nd Annual Senior Holiday Dinner next weekend.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center and the St. Johnsbury Band will present a concert honoring all veterans on Veterans Day.
Greg Cloutier led an effort to plant new elm trees in downtown Lancaster.
Barnet’s Calvin Willard is now among the most highly ranked competitive lumberjacks in the United States.
Lyndon Institute Athletic Director Eric Berry is returning to the bench to coach the LI girls basketball team. He led the program to its first state title in 2017.
Two Groveton sports luminaries — Mark Collins and Fred Bailey — are among seven named for induction into the 2019 New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon sophomore Zosia Prince was named to the North Atlantic Conference women’s cross country all-conference first team. Senior Isabelle Tuggle was named to the Sportsmanship Team and Christopher Chichester (Orleans) was named to both the men’s NAC All-Conference first team and the NAC men’s cross country sportsmanship team.
Littleton and Woodsville High Schools placed both their boys and girls soccer teams into the N.H. State Semifinal games.
Dr. Mark Price was awarded the Dr. John Elliot Community Service Award at the NVRH employee recognition dinner.
NVRH got a new MRI machine. It had to be craned into a hole in the hospital roof.
Lyndonville Trustees agreed to a request from the Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) for an easement to access village-owned property for a new trail to come closer to the Village.
Corey Jacob Young Jr. and Mason Ray Sanders were born.
The North Country Junior Falcons won the Northern Vermont Youth Football League Championship, beating the formerly undefeated Rodliff Raiders.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum and basketball standout Saleena Porter is going to play hoops for NVU-Lyndon.
Jodi Hart, Guidance and Principals’ secretary at Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River, was presented with the Carolyn Donahue Friend Of Equal Opportunity Education Award at the Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs (VEOP) annual conference at Vermont Technical College.
The Well-Armed Women Shooting Chapter of the Northeast Kingdom is firing on all cylinders with monthly gatherings in Derby to promote firearm safety and to practice shooting.
Seventeen local veterans were honored for their service at a ceremony hosted at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury. Freda Roy was given a lifetime achievement award.
Approximately 100 walkers gathered at United Community Church Saturday for the annual “Footsteps for Awareness” fundraiser to benefit Northeast Kingdom Youth Services (NEKYS).
The Stodola-Bales family, of Waterford, won the Fresh Air Fund’s 2019 photo contest.
The undefeated, top-seeded St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers play for the Vermont DI State Football Championship today in Rutland.
Trey Alercio (SJA), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), Jacqueline Maker (LHS), Hannah Brown (LHS), Olivia Corrigan (LHS), Olivia Sarkis (WHS), Maachah Krull (WHS), Sarah Britton (WHS), Brendan Walker (WHS), Cam Burt (WHS), Isaac Piette (LHS), Mike Hampson (LHS), Parker Paradice (LHS),
For the fourth year running, Catamount Arts’ application for a Levitt AMP grant has passed the first round of competition. Now it’s up to the community to vote St. Johnsbury through to the next round. Go vote right now at levittamp.org/vote.
Renowned animator Kevin Harkey spoke at NVU-Lyndon as part of the school’s “Meet the Artist” series started by Professor Barclay Tucker.
Eight local entrepreneurs completed a nine week business program called Co.Starters at the Do North Coworking Center in Lyndonville.
Monica Caffrey of Jay, took third place at the World Flowboarding Championships in South Korea. She trains at the Jay Peak Pump House.
The Dartmouth College women’s hockey team and the Caledonia Hockey Club hosted a skills clinic for girls at Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
The Lyndon Institute Theater Company presented “Once Upon a Mattress” on Thursday and Friday. If you missed it, there’s a matinee today at 2 p.m.
Meadow Leasing is the Littleton Area Chamber’s featured member for November.
Gov. Phil Scott gathers with employees of EM Brown & Son Inc. in Barton on Tuesday to celebrate the business receiving the Spirit of ADA Award. The award was given to the business in recognition of its support of disabled workers in their employment practices.
Scott Lamonda Sr. retired from Columbia Forest Products on Oct. 10 after 37 years of service.
The Littleton Dog Park Committee is the Littleton Food Co-op Partner of the Month for November.
Kaila DeCaro was promoted at Woodsville Guaranty Bank.
Jenny Nelson and Gwen Pearl from Caledonia County Dairy Promotion donated milk and other dairy products to H.O.P.E.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
