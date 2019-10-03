Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Alan Johnson was recently awarded Best in Show and Best in Class for displaying a near perfect Fraser fir Christmas tree at the Champlain Valley Fair. It was an unprecedented fifth win for the Concord grower.
The Rev. Donna Reidt will bless pets today at St. Peter’s in Lyndonville.
The Ryegate Historical Society and the Cemetery Commission celebrated the installation of a granite marker at one of the Ryegate town cemeteries on Hall Road.
Visitors flocked to Peacham for the community’s annual Fall Foliage Day.
For the first time in its 11-year history, the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series will extend beyond the Northeast Kingdom. The 201920 KCP Presents season, produced by St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts, will include four shows at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts in addition to 10 shows in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville.
Next week the St. Johnsbury Players will present their fall production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium.
Governor Phil Scott was in town to help cut the ceremonial ribbon on the grand opening of the new MITI Manufacturing Co. plant in the Fairbanks Scales building on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury.
Concord’s Cassidy Olden found out she was a co-valedictorian of Danville High School, earning herself a full scholarship at NVU-Lyndon.
The Derby School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a check of $12,433.05 toward helping families in need pay for hot lunch for their students at Derby Elementary School. The money was raised by a parent, Jason Griffith, to help families in need.
The Green Mountain Club released an updated trail map for hiking trails throughout the NEK.
The Barton Library today is hosting the second annual seed exchange and plant sale.
Kingdom County Presents opens the season with three amazing October shows (Apollo’s Fire, Black Violin and Pink Martini).
Lake Region’s Jackson King and North Country’s Grace Giroux were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
A free family community dinner was made possible by the combined efforts of NVRH, NEKCA, RCT, Building Bright Futures, the NVRH Community Improvement Fund and a Vermont Community Foundation grant.
A new playing field opened at the Burke Town School.
The Humphrey brothers have big plans for Speedway 51 in Groveton after they bought the track with their wives.
Lexi Duranleau (SJA), Kaylee Quinones (LHS), Emily Tholl (LHS), Corbin Brueck (NCU), Cooper Brueck (NCU), Jackson King (LRU), Tamilore Ikomi (SJA), Jacob Baesemann (DHS), Spenser Stevens (LHS), James Cilwik (LI), Jasmin Baillargeon (LI), Austin Giroux (NCU), Max Ritter (P), Olivia Corrigan (LHS), Madison McLaren (P), Sophie Bell (P), Landon Bromley (LHS), Austin Marquis (LHS), Conner Maccini (WHS), Brendan Walker (WHS), Olivia Sarkis (WHS), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Nick Guckin (SJA), Alexis Lefaivre (SJA), Grace Giroux (SJA), Jorge Rosen (LI), Nico Froeling (LI), Mackenzie Scherer (CA), Sage Smith (CA), Jasmine Esposito (DHS), Lilah Hall (DHS), Matt Lazzaro (LI), Haleigh Daft (SJA), Riley Cadieux (SJA), Melanie Coons (SJA), Asom Hayman-Jones (SJA), Kyle Huyhn (LHS), Cam Burt (WHS), Corey Bemis (WHS), Leah Krull (WHS), and Sarah Britton (WHS) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
An etching by Academy art teacher Kim Darling was at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.
Kyle Moser and Carrie Bunnell announced their engagement.
Alyssa Edwards & Nathan Powers Jr. announced their engagement.
Mark Edwin Tolliver II, Isla Ree Sinlong, Rosalie Lynn Wahl, and Benjamin Sayer Martin were born.
Caledonia County Prosecutor Lisa Warren was named a Superior Court Judge by Governor Phil Scott.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and friends Jessica (Kaminski) Aiken-Hall and Jourdan Buck created a writing and photography project to ensure the messages of domestic violence victims in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom heard are heard.
Former Groveton and White Mountains Regional girls coach Gary Jenness will be inducted into the charter Hall of Fame class of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization.
Dozens of veterans, military leaders, community members and re-enactors gathered in Derby to dedicate a new Civil War-era monument for Willy Johnston - the nation’s youngest Medal of Honor recipient.
Lancaster Elementary School welcomed new School Resource Officer Katie Marsh.
Lyndon Institute won the annual Barrel Bowl.
Kingdom Trails Association executive director Abby Long was named Burke Citizen of the Year.
Laryssa Fortier, a fourth-grade teacher at The Riverside School, was accepted to participate in “A Forest for Every Classroom: Learning to Make Choices for the Future (FFEC),” an award-winning professional development program.
Lancaster’s Hezekia Eastman won a $2,000 scholarship from the New Hampshire Trustees of Eastern States Exposition for her success in 4-H.
LI’s Lena Sauter was named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Representatives from Vermont Veterans Outreach met with the Hunger Council of the NEK to brainstorm ways to keep local veterans from suffering hunger insecurity.
Town officials and developers will soon cut the ribbon on a solar field behind the Green Mountain Mall that promises myriad benefits to St. Johnsbury.
LRUHS senior Joel Devereux spearheaded an effort to get new bikes for Albany preschoolers.
St. Johnsbury Academy held their annual Walk for Hunger. Over 1,000 students and faculty walked through town to raise awareness and money to support community organizations and food shelters.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce announced Little Village Toy & Book Shop is its Featured Member for October.
The St. Johnsbury School welcomed new faculty and staff: Adelia Clifford, Phyllis Colby, Tammy MacQueen, Kim Matthews, Kelly McManus, Madeline Ofrichter, Aleha Racenet, Samantha Travis, and Jenny Wade.
Crooked Mile Cheese was awarded two silver medals and a bronze at the New England Regional Cheese Competition at The Eastern States Expo annual cheese competition held in Springfield, Mass.
Littleton Food Co-op announced its October Partners of the Month are Littleton Food Pantry, All Saints Food Cupboard, Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Bethlehem Food Pantry.
Gary White and Henry Pion retired from Columbia Forest Products after over 70 years of combined service.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
