Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Mount Washington Cog Railway will re-introduce downhill skiing for the first time in more than a decade.
Jack Cummings, who built the boarding program and delivered more money to St. Johnsbury Academy than any person in history, is retiring from the school to become CEO of the Kingdom Development Company.
The USDA is giving major financial support for infrastructure projects in Lison, Brighton and Franconia.
First Night North is partnering with Northern Counties Health Care to boost Vermont’s longest continuous New Year’s Eve performing arts festival as it returns to a live, in-person format on Friday, Dec. 31.
Lyndonville native Richard Werenski, a policeman in Amherst, Mass., was named Officer of the Year by the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
Legendary Colebrook boys basketball coach Buddy Trask got his 600th win.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Maddie Roy, Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Cole Banks, Cam Tenney-Burt, Cora Nadeau, Sabine Brueck, Kaiden Dowse, Kolton Dowse, Ariana Lord, Jordan Alley, Lauren McKee, Addison Hadlock, Avery Hazelton, Brody Labounty, Evan Dennis, Cooper Brueck, Ben Wheelock, Morgan Doolan, Ainsley Savage, Kayden Haskins, Rylie Cadieux, Colleen Flinn, Kadienne Whitcomb and Hayden Wilkins were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild announced “Let Us Fly Away,” by artist Dianne Taylor Moore, will be the first exhibit of 2022.
Richard Blais, of Derby, went 14-0 and “Beat the Record” in the Hoagie’s weekly football challenge.
North Country Hospital is offering a $10K signing bonus for experienced maternal child and ED nurses.
After a whirlwind, two-month fundraising campaign, the community of St. Johnsbury and the Vermont Land Trust have raised enough funds to protect Observatory Knob, a scenic 117-acre property within walking distance of downtown.
The Board of Directors of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital approved the merger with Indian Stream Health Center.
St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Beck has an inside track on a task force considering pupil-weighting in Vermont’s education finance formula.
The Littleton Board of Selectmen endorsed a tri-town bike certification process that aims to connect Littleton, Bethlehem and Franconia via trail network.
Local companies and individuals continue to generously support the Santa Fund.
Thad and Trevor Presby bought Mt. Agassiz in Bethlehem.
The St. Johnsbury select board approved the town’s contract with CALEX.
Peyton Joseph Kittredge was born.
St. Johnsbury Academy swept the Sandy Murray Wrestling tournament.
VTC nursing students created care packages for new moms at NVRH.
Plans to redevelop the former home of the Lyndon Highway Department are inching forward.
After a deliberative session for a special town meeting, the article asking voters for a temporary expenditure of $120,000 toward the town purchase of a river district parcel will go on the warrant as written.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has granted a store license to Daniel Marcinik, who in April assumed the ownership of Young’s General Store in Pittsburg.
Cabot will be a recipient of state funds through the Flood Resilient Community Fund program.
NEK Broadband announced a plan to expand the region’s fiber network by 2,000 miles.
Riverside School eighth-grader Jeremiah Watson has been selected to serve as a page in the Vermont State House during the 2021-2022 legislative session.
North Country Supervisory Union’s after-school and summer program, Encore, received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
St. Johnsbury Rotarians, Northeastern Family Institute administrators and Cornerstone School staff built a new playground at Cornerstone.
Dr. Irene Julia Blanchard, an Umbrella founder and longtime LSC faculty member, was posthumously honored by friends and colleagues.
Two neighbor-helping-neighbor efforts in Bethlehem, the new SmallActs and the half-decade-old Organized Acts of Kindness for Seniors (OAKS), are looking at collaborating and sharing volunteers.
STJ Sparkles overcame dreadful weather and hosted a series of terrific events in downtown St. Johnsbury.
LI’s Trevor Lussier and SJA’s Dawson Wilkins were named Football Players of the Year by our sports staff.
Richard Lawrence was honored with a Service Above Self Rotary Award for his years of community service.
Jean Guest donated 56 Scentsy Buddies to DCF for children in foster care.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital has a new display by local artist, Curran Broderick.
Juno- award winners, The Fretless, played the Catamount ArtPort last night.
Our own Michael Beniash was named a Finalist for the National Sports Media Association’s 2021 Vermont Sportswriter Of Year.
Meg Amadon joined the team of providers at North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated Rural Health Clinic.
Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) raised funds to build more co-ops.
The Active Hippie and Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods opened in downtown Island Pond.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
