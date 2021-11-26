Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Staff at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum invite the public to stop by for celebratory cupcakes on Saturday any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today to mark the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Athenaeum.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s David Hale led a community effort to host Thanksgiving at the South Church Hall.
The first phase of upscale apartments being built at the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property could be ready for occupancy in May.
Firefighters from five area departments gathered at Northeast Vermont Nursing & Rehabilitation on Wednesday to fulfill Gerda Blaszczyk’s dying wish to be visited by firefighters.
The state fire and EMS academy was awarded nearly $3 million in federal stimulus funding, with a good chunk of it going to capital improvements at the Raymond S. Burton Fire and EMS Training Facility in Bethlehem.
Today is Small Business Saturday. PLEASE SHOP LOCAL!!
St. Johnsbury School students involved in the CatCH (Catamount Community Hours) After School Program shared films they made with a select audience.
Danville students will select the new school mascot from the final four choices (Trailblazers, Bears, Mountaineers, Bobcats) chosen by a committee of students, parents, community members and staff.
Family, friends and health topped readers’ “Most Grateful For” list.
Gov. Chris Sununu formally recognized the ‘Our Lady of the Fairways Shrine,’ built near the Maplewood Golf Course six decades ago by young golf caddies.
Danville School, Cabot High School and Twinfield Union School will be receiving Net Metering Credits from a 500-kilowatt solar project built next to Danville School by Norwich Solar.
Jack Bannon Macomber and Rosalee Elisabeth Shatney were born.
Ricky LePage from Barton, Jeff Dunn from Newport and Jeremy Bean from St. Johnsbury were the top shooters at the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge 26th Annual Turkey Shoot 8-Ball Pool Championships. The effort raised over $1,500 for charity.
For her efforts in keeping the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare, was named 2021 Raymond S. Burton Littleton Business Leader of the Year.
Former Academy star and Wheaton junior Alex Carlisle was named the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week
Brody Labounty (WMR), Morgan Doolan (WMR), Cam Davidson (W), Jack Price (P), Grady Millen (LHS), Connor Houston (W), Michael Mancini (W), Riley Plante (P), Sammy Sarkis (W), Ben Taylor (W), Michael Hampson (LHS), Maddox Godzyk (C), Chris Corliss (G), Cam Tenney Burt (W), Dylan Colby (L), Pierson Freligh (P), Emily Farr (W), Emma McKeage (C), Sara Brown (L), Bre Lemay (L), Sophie Bell (P), Lauren McKee (LHS), Madison Ash (G), Madison McLaren (P), Leah Krull (W), Haily Cavanaugh (L), Josie Bryant (LHS), Mya Brown (P) and Maddie Roy (W) earned New Hampshire Coaches’ All-State Honors.
Lyndon’s Victor Richardy and Trevor Lussier; North Country’s Garrett Heath and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Sam Begin, Karson Clark, Anthony Briggs and Jacob Silver all represented their schools and communities in the Vermont North-South All-Star Football Game.
For his more than half-century of service to his community, Gerald Winn, who retired as town moderator in September after 56 years, was named 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year.
The Caledonia Food Co-op effort continues to grow membership.
Local schools got to name the state’s fleet of snowplows.
St. Johnsbury Academy track and XC superstar Evan Thornton-Sherman signed his National Letter of Intent to compete for the University of Maine Black Bears out of the America East Conference.
St. Johnsbury Academy football standouts Dawson Wilkins, Alejandro Orozco, Karson Clark, Jacob Silver, Sam Begin, Quinn Murphy, Coulson Angell, Anthony Briggs, Gavynn Kenney-Young and Braydon Payeur all earned Vermont Coaches’ Team Honors.
Linda Guyer was named the 2021 Humanitarian Hero by the NEK Council on Aging.
Steve Bean, transfer station manager in Littleton, N.H., and Brian Patnoe, solid waste manager in Lancaster, N.H., earned Northeast Resource Recovery Association Recycling Awards.
Conservationist Kerry O’Brien joined the Vermont Land Trust as Project Director for the Northeast Kingdom.
Bryan Bennett joined the NEK Council on Aging as an options counselor working in the Newport office.
Samantha Downing launched Samantha’s Mobile Vet Tech Services (SAVES).
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
