St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.