Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Littleton Regional Healthcare and White Mountains Community College are addressing local labor needs by strengthening a joint Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) apprenticeship program.
Local people turned out for prayer on National Day of Prayer.
A treasure trove of historic documents survived the destructive Town Hall building fire in Jefferson.
Local retailers and eateries are offering tremendous deals to help you spoil mom on Mother’s Day.
A new cat, Nimbus, is settling in nicely with staff at the weather observatory atop Mount Washington.
NVU-Lyndon men’s tennis coach Laura Laramee was named the NAC Coach of the Year for the second time in her career after leading the Hornets to their first-ever NAC Championship.
NVU-Lyndon men’s tennis players Zach Falkenburg and Quinlan Peer were both named to the NAC All-Conference Team as singles players and were named All-Conference as a doubles team as well. Patrick Wickstrom and Neal Mulligan were also named All-Conference in doubles.
Mariah Rust, Ethan Paulini, Justin Lander, Rose Friedman and Joe Cimino were all featured in Paul Hayes’ Creatives & COVID series.
Catamount Arts unveiled a full slate of artistic programming for May.
The police K9 team of Newport City Police Officer Joshua Lillis and Ozzy was named the 2020 Team of the Year by the Vermont Police Canines Association.
Our local health care providers thanked nurses on National Nurses Week.
The Academy softball team beat Essex for the first time in 11 years.
Evan Dennis, Lyle Rooney, Lexi Duranleau, Delaney Rankin, Cece Marquis, Allie Lapierre, Brody LaBounty, Corey Silver, Maggie Emerson, Lauren Joy, Karli Blood, Bryce Gunn, Jake Leblanc, Myles Thornton-Sherman, Lizzy Jones, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Denzel Ebohon, Carson Smires,Hannah Angell, Bryon Noyes, Collin Punderson, Ricky Fennimore, Polly Currier, Ella Ceppetelli, Tyler Hicks, Karter Deming, Cassidy Kittredge, Rylie Cadieux, Emily Prest, Jessica Riley, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Maddie Roy, Zoe Crocker, Jack Young, Jake LeBlanc, Dylan Willey, Gardner Auchincloss, Dominik Gray, Holden Middleton, Kyara Rutledge, Leah Krull, Arlo Aldrich, Jack Boudreault, Andrew Menard, Tyson Davison, were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville is hosting a tribute art show to Native American artist Pete Miles, who passed away in February.
The Colonial Theatre is planning its 2021 season opening.
Lancaster author Karin Matey was awarded first place in the Firebird Book Awards’ Children non-fiction and Book Cover Design non-fiction categories for her book ‘Sebastian’s Adventures: Diary of a Champion.’
Mandy Young is using her jewelry-making skills to support the Out of Darkness Walk in Newport that raises money and awareness for suicide prevention.
State officials said features of successful vaccination clinics in the Northeast Kingdom will be adopted for upcoming vaccination clinics around the state.
The Catamount Kingdom COVID Cookbook is available this weekend (in time for Mother’s Day) at Boxcar, Natural Provisions and the Littleton Food Co-op.
The Lancaster Community Gardens are taking registrations for the season.
The Journey to Recovery Community Center, for those dealing with addictions, reopened in its new home.
The Westmore Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the conditional use permit to improve the recreation area at the South End of Willoughby Lake.
The 29th annual Dance Express recital was last night at Lyndon Institute.
The Kingdom All Stars perform tonight at the Catamount ArtPort.
St. John de Crevecoeur chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced sisters Erica and Rachel Herrmann, of North Concord, are the winners of the 2020-2021 DAR History Essay Contest. The girls won first prize at the chapter and state levels.
Multi-sport standout Riann Fortin of North Country Union High School committed to Northern Vermont University- Lyndon in anticipation of competing in both women’s soccer and women’s basketball.
Five Burke Mountain Academy graduates were among the 44 nominated on Monday to the 2021-22 United States Ski Team. Grads Justin Bigatel and Ava Sunshine Jemison were newly named to the team, joining previous Burkies Mikaela Shiffrin, Nina O’Brien and Zoe Zimmermann.
Catamount Arts’ Jody Fried led the launch of CreateVT, a comprehensive plan for the state’s creative sector.
Everyone Eats celebrated one million meals served to Vermonters from Caledonia and Orleans County restaurants and caterers. Sustainable Kitchen, Three Ponds, the Scale House, Village Restaurant, Positive Pie of Hardwick, Buffalo Mountain Coop, Front Seat Coffee, Chef Nadav, the Parker Pie Company, Tatro’s Catering, Craftsbury General Store, Newport Natural Foods, Lago Trattoria, Wayne’s Family Restaurant, Jay Village Inn, Parson’s Corner, Vermont Pie and Pasta Company, and Miso Hungry were among local providers.
Two Academy students are interning with Bread Loaf Corporation on the major rehabilitation underway at the New Avenue building.
Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore were voted Athletes of the Week by local readers and sports fans.
Deborah Kirsch retired from the United Christian Academy.
Lancaster Elementary and Lisbon School received Children’s Literacy Foundation grants.
The Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School Student Council held its annual “Great School Clean-up.”
St. Johnsbury Academy senior musician, Mason Davis performed with the Vermont Youth Orchestra.
Local vegetable farmers are kicking into high gear with farm stands, choice-based CSA options, online storefronts and more.
Danville School music teacher Emily Wiggett has joined the Vermont National Guard as a flute player in the 40th Army Band.
Locals turned out en-masse on Green-Up Day.
Home gardeners in the North Country have a new source for seeds: a bookshelf at the exit of the Littleton Food Co-op through the North Country Seed Library.
Amatus Recovery, a new residential addiction treatment and recovery center in Bethlehem, is hoping to open its doors soon.
Dr. Sally retired from the East Haven Veterinary Service she founded decades ago, after 30 years of providing world-class local animal care.
Lyndonville youth ballplayers took the field.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
