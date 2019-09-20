Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
In a unanimous vote, the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees adopted a resolution Wednesday, committing to preserve both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses of Northern Vermont University (NVU).
A local celebration today marks a century for the veterans’ organization American Legion and the Legion’s support organization, the American Legion Auxiliary.
Drummer boy Willie Johnston of Derby, at 13 years old the youngest to ever receive the United States Medal of Honor, will be honored with a permanent monument in Derby’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The Barnet School was chosen to collaborate with Dartmouth College and the Montshire Museum of Science in a five-year program to create new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs for students and teachers in rural New Hampshire and Vermont.
Colby Langtange (LI), Spenser Stevens (LHS), Austin Marquis (LHS), Asom Hayman-Jones (SJA), Sophie Bell (PS), Madison McLaren (PS), Olivia Sarkis (WHS), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), James Sanborn (LI), Dane Buckingham (LI), Corey Bemis (WHS), Todd Krol-Corliss (LHS), Grace Giroux (NCU), Merrick Hemond (SJA), Peggy Fischer (SJA), Morgan Pettee (SJA), Aine Fannon (SJA), Shea McCaffrey (LI), Kasey Barton (LI), Tyler Hicks (WMR), Pearl Hudson (SJA), Grace Giroux (SJA), Sydney Huntington Strohm (SJA), Riley Cadieux (SJA), Matt Lazzaro (LI), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), Trey Alercio (SJA), Sam Begin (SJA), Lilly Leach (SJA), Avery Tomczyk (SJA), Sage Smith (CA), Malik McKinnon (CA), Jasmine Brown (LHS), Austin Marquis (LHS), Hailey Pothier (NCU), Alexis Lefaivre (NCU), Cormac Leahy (HU), Nico Alsonso (LI), Catherine Wang (SJA), Lily Kennison (WMR), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Merrick Hemond (SJA) were all chosen as Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
White Mountains Regional’s Lily Kenison and Lyndon Institute’s Matt Lazzaro were chosen Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
The 3rd Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series comes to a close tomorrow, with multilingual super- group Nomadic Massive and opening act KeruBo. The free concert, presented by Catamount Arts in partnership with Dog Mountain, will be the last in this season’s 10-show series.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center will host their popular festival of traditional crafts in St. Johnsbury today.
NVRH welcomed Orthopaedic Surgeon Jeremy Korsh, MD to their team at Four Seasons Orthopaedics.
NVU-Lyndon threw a party for students to celebrate Constitution Day.
Newport is considering a one-year trial to open city streets to ATV traffic with the hope of boosting the local economy.
Burke Mountain Resort officials approached the Burke Select Board to float the idea of hosting an Enduro World Series mountain bike race next year.
Rocky Bunnell, of Monroe, N.H., received the JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Volunteer of the Year award during the National Wild Turkey Federation convention held in Nashville, Tenn.
Marin Maroon completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge at the Weeks Memorial Library.
The baseball field in North Danville, next to the Community Building, was recently dedicated to Craig Vance, who had it built so the children in the village would have their own playing space.
Kathryn Vereline and Lincoln Lemieux got married.
Nikolai Elijah Falcon Bradford, Khloe Renna, and Abel Joesph Young were born.
The NEK Senior Tennis Club had another large turnout in week 20 last Monday as they approach the end of the 25-week outdoor season. Tom Powers, Richard Smith, Steve Bennett, George Pierce and Mitch Sullivan were all court champions.
St. Johnsbury hosted the Colors of the Kingdom Festival with events throughout town.
Friends Jessica Kaminski, an author and social worker, of Bath, N.H., and Jourdan Buck of Danville paired their talents Sunday to stage a photo shoot with a number of local women who are survivors of domestic violence. Their efforts are intended to raise awareness about the scourge of domestic violence.
The Littleton River District is being eyed as a concert venue.
St. Johnsbury Academy students Trista Bujaucius, Cecilia Sweeney, MacKay Breton, Ian McNeil, and Garrett Rice, attended Governor’s Institute of Vermont.
World-class talent Luiz Botelho- Gomes is the new EPIC music instructor at Catamount Arts.
Meg Burmeister, executive director for the NEK Council on Aging, recently announced a new pilot program in partnership with Salvation Farms to deliver fresh produce to area community meal sites.
The Vermont Land Trust will hold a lottery for hunting at Bluffside Farm in Newport. This is the fourth year the land trust has held the hunting lottery.
Three years after forming, the Mt. Washington Squadron of the New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol held a recruitment drive aimed at growing its ranks of young people and offering regular programming.
The NorthWoods Stewardship Center, based in East Charleston, won $53,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund a forestry project in the Kingdom.
Vermonters are gathering today to honor local legend Alexander Twilight.
The nonprofit Court Street Arts today is hosting Hogwarts Homecoming, involving a group of artists who have created an interactive event that transforms several buildings around the historic Haverhill Corner into the world of Harry Potter.
Good Shepherd Catholic School staff and students held their own Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Academy welcomed new faculty and staff: Rose Kent Dedham, Edwin Eckel, Cynthia Ely, Mathew Forest, Julie Hale, Adam Kennedy, Richard Kroeger, Aaron Newton, Matthew O’Brien, Rachel Slimovitch, Daniel Stapleford, and Doug Urie.
The Lyndon Development Review Board (DRB) gave the green light for a new, 100-site campground to be constructed on Route 5.
Loretta Stride, owner of Green Thumb Mum, hosted a community plant swap in Littleton.
The Frame Dames are moving across Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury after owner Ann Hare bought the longtime home of Gauthier’s Pharmacy.
Kim DeLutis is getting ready to open Ride Indoor Cycling in downtown Littleton.
Littleton Regional Healthcare held a grand opening for its new Urgent Care Center.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
