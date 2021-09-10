Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Enrollment is returning to pre-pandemic levels at many of our high schools. Danville and Littleton schools are bursting at the seams.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the Newport Development Fund, a resource for projects, businesses, and organizations within the City of Newport. It will be partly funded by men accused of defrauding the area.
The Lyndon Board of Selectmen approved a new furnace for Fenton Chester Arena.
North Country Pride, a local LGBTQ+ organization, will host the second annual Pride Ride tomorrow.
Gabriel Cole, Katie McAlenney, Dylan Colby, Cora Nadeau, Cam Tenney-Burt, Addie Hadlock, Lauren McKee, Mya Brown, Madison McLaren, Olivia Scalley, Tyson Davison, Reed Kehler, Jackson Horne, Sakoya Sweeney, Jordan Alley, Ben Taylor, Abby Friedman, Cierra Challinor, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Max McClure, Taylor Farnsworth, Hannah Angell, Kyra Nelson, Emma Gray, Brandon Demars, Liam Laidlaw, Will Eaton, Mike Hampson, Evie Burger and Maddox Godzyk were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The North Country Chamber Players added a pair of outdoor, afternoon concerts to begin their 44th season, on Sept. 18 and 19 at Dow Pavilion.
Illustrator Barclay Tucker is the featured artist at the Satellite Gallery.
The Littleton Food Co-op Art Gallery is hosting local artist Lynda Bryan from Newbury, during September and October.
The John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in Craftsbury, and Whitefield Public Library were among 12 public libraries recently awarded grants from the Children’s Literacy Foundation.
The Coos County Delegation approved spending up to $500,000 in federal stimulus money for use as stipends to bump up pay for county workers, largely to help retain nursing home employees.
The Vermont Art Council awarded Cultural Facilities Grants locally to Fairbanks Museum and Dog Mountain.
Littleton Regional Hospital volunteers are in the midst of a daily walking challenge.
A new program to help local homeowners navigate financial challenges caused by the pandemic is coming online at RuralEdge.
A group of towns and emergency medical services agencies in western Coos County and the Northeast Kingdom are nearing the final transition to Grafton County’s public safety dispatch services.
As it prepares to celebrate 100 years in the community, the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation hosted the first-ever visit to its synagogue by a consulate-general of Israel for New England.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is another 6.3 miles closer to completion of the full cross-Vermont, 93-mile recreation trail.
Patti Barrett and Roy Patterson were united in marriage.
Katherine Gloss and Yale Flanagan announced their engagement.
Longtime Barnet School teacher James Lamar was selected as both the Barnet School teacher of the year and a UVM teacher of the year.
The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that allowed a private contractor hired to handle certain public work on behalf of the state government to ignore requests under the Vermont Public Records Act.
Bernie stopped by St. Johnsbury and Newport.
The Orleans County Fair is in full swing.
Patti Dugan-Henriksen, of Groveton High School, was selected by The North American Association for Environmental Education as part of its first Civics and Environmental Education Change Fellowship cohort.
Local students Tanner Carpenter, Luna Waterman, Liam Carcoba, Camille Yarrow, Ava Purdy, Delaney Nelson, Rebekah Cloutier, Wisteria Franklin, Isabella Bartolotta, and Kaylynn Pinsonneault completed summer immersion programs at the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont.
Leveraging dual-enrollment programs, seventeen-year-old Rochelle Eastman earned dual degrees from Littleton High School and White Mountains Community College.
Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation partnered with the NorthWoods Stewardship Center on trail maintenance and restoration along the South Shore trail at Willoughby Lake.
Barnet resident Kathleen Monroe completed the Vermont 251 Challenge.
Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine was recognized by the Philippine Consulate’s Department of Tourism.
The Will Patton Trio performs at Lyndon’s York Street Meeting House tonight.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
