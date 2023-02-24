Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on local people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
A free screening of “The Butterfly Queen,” a feature film created in the Northeast Kingdom by Liam O’Connor-Genereaux, will be held at Catamount Arts next weekend.
St. Johnsbury Players is presenting William Wycherly’s The Country Wife next month at St. Johnsbury School.
Catamount Arts has announced the return of “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence” acting instruction for adults and high school students, beginning March 13.
Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison was named the 2023 All-Mountain girls basketball player of the year. Her coach, Randy Lumsden was named coach of the year. Also earning honors were Jordan Alley (BMU), Kyra Nelson (BMU), Ella Gillespie (H), Laci Potter (D), Felicity Sulham (BMU), Karli Blood (BMU), Lauren Joy (BMU), Tessa Luther (H), Haley Michaud (H), Keegan Tillotson (BMU), Lauren Joncas (D), Sloan Morse (D) and Haley Michaud (H).
LI alum Riley Blankeship and Danville’s Bob Johnson were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals’ Association.
The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill seeking a $25 million appropriation to rebuild the 40-year-old aerial tramway at the state-owned Cannon Mountain.
Local philanthropist and endurance athlete Jesse Holden will hold an Uphill Bonanza fundraising event at Lyndon Outing Club on March 4.
The New Hampshire Executive Council voted to approve a $40 million broadband contract to build and improve high-speed Internet connectivity in unserved and under-served areas in the North Country.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior men’s basketball player Antonio Carlisle was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Men’s NCAA Division III Basketball Academic All-District Team.
Stonehill College junior midfielder Lilly Leach, a former Academy star, made program history by scoring the Skyhawks’ first Division I goal.
Franklin Pierce University freshman and former Academy standout Lizzy Jones captured the pole vault title at the Northeast-10 Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston.
Lights On In Lyndon held its fifth annual Lantern Celebration at Bandstand Park, brightening the community’s downtown.
Ruth Krebs, Cora Nadeau, Caitlyn Davison, Tessa Luther, Cooper Brueck, Ella Blaise, Isabela Butler, Isabel Gaudreau, Adam Bell, Coen Mullins, Elaina Demaggio, Makenna Price, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Delaney Raymond, Ary Parker, Molly Renaudette, Eliza Wagstaff, Makayla Walker, Paige Royer, Aspen Clermont, Delaney Whiting, Emma McGeage, Haley Rossitto, JuJu Bromley, Addison Hadlock, Lauryn Corrigan, Sakoya Sweeney, Laci Potter, Lauren Joncas, Austin Wheeler, Andrew Joncas, Christian Young, Arius Andrews, Sabine Brueck, Maya Auger, Tyler Rivard, Xavier Hill, Jadon Baker, Evan Dennis, Laci Potter, Lydia Ruggles, Kerrick Medose, Aidan Brody, Rex Hauser, Kape Clements, Cooper Brueck and Jorden Driver were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Elks National Foundation financially supported Kingdom Community Services and Neighbors in Action.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys 4x400 relay team of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton- Sherman set a new Vermont state and school record with a converted time of 3:31.02 at the USATF New England Championships at Harvard University.
Delaney Raymond, Kaylee Weaver, Maddie Racine, Felicity Sulham, Emma Simpson, Avery Gignac, Kaia Anderson, JuJu Bromley, Emma Fortin, Anthoni Guinard, Jadon Baker, Brayden Pepin, Will Eaton, Rob Breault, Landon Lord, Kason Blood, Austin Roy, Cam Ely, Riley Plante Ian St. Cyr and Owen Murray were all named “X-Factors” by our sports staff by their tendency to quietly and selflessly lift their teams with little fanfare.
Littleton boys basketball coach Trevor Howard recorded his 400th career victory.
The Outing Club is hosting its ‘Rail Jam.’
Lyndon Institute held its first public forum on a proposed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement.
Katie Lynn Lovett, Carolyn Haggett and junior auxiliary member Emalyn Thompson were honored for their service to the country at American Legion Post #58.
After Danny and Christy Mallet lost their pets in a fire, the Jefferson Fire Department had them cremated and delivered their ashes to the grieving family.
Kingdom East students middle school students held a school board candidates’ forum.
Grace Denio, Maren Nitsche, Jenna Jones, Wisteria Franklin, Nathan Lenzini and Jayden Beardsley were named to the St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival Spirit Squad.
Lily and Daisy Kochuk-Godwin completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Weeks Memorial Library.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jeremiah Watson was recently appointed to serve on the Vermont State Youth Council.
The Kingdom Blades hosted the second annual ‘Future Blades Practice.’ The night was open to all girl hockey players aged 3-13 and was a chance to sharpen their skills alongside the Kingdom players.
Lahout’s was named the New Hampshire Retail Association’s 2023 Retailer of the Year.
Evan Thornton-Sherman is just a freshman. But he’s also a conference champion.
University of Maine freshman Evan Thornton-Sherman seized a stunning win in the 5,000 meters at the America East indoor track and field championships. He was named America East rookie of the year following the conclusion of the meet.
Waterford’s Josh Oakley launched ‘Mass Timber,’ a timber manufacturing enterprise.
Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program are inviting area students in grades 4-6 to join the StoryTown Theatre Troupe.
4-H members’ from Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille and Orleans counties gathered for the 2023 Northeast Region 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl and Hippology Contest at Waterford Elementary School.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests hired Dylan Summers, of Bethlehem, as stewardship project manager.
Lori Leonard, Billie Jo Wescom and Julie Marquis were promoted at Community National Bank.
Lyndon Institute is planning a career and apprenticeship fair at Fenton Chester.
99 Restaurants raised over $24,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.