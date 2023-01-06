Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Former Broadway actor and St. Johnsbury native Ray Walker saved his husband Tito Hernandez and their dog Jam after they fell through thin ice at Joe’s Pond. Local firefighters then got the whole family safely to shore.
John and Barbara Matsinger donated over 500 acres to the Fairbanks Museum and Vermont Land Trust to create the Fairbanks Museum Nature Preserve at Matsinger Forest in Danville.
Anonymous donors helped a family in need in Groveton.
Lyndon is just $1,312 short of its $25,000 fundraising goal to renovate the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Morgan Presby, Mya Brown, Maddie Koehler, Sabine Brueck, Mya Auger, Cora Nadeau, Jordan Alley, Felicity Sulham, Kolten Dowse, Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Ainsley Savage, Jaylin Bennett, Sakoya Sweeney, Alyssa Butler, Addison Hadlock, Lauryn Corrigan, Hayden Wilkins, Cassidy Kittredge, Kaylee Weaver, Andrew Joncas, Christian Young, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Avery Woodburn, Harry Geng, Ella Blaise, Gabi Young, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Taylor Blaise, Rex Hauser, Cam Davidson, Avery Woodburn, Cooper Brueck, Laci Potter, Keegan Tillotson, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Jack Boudreau and Landon Kingsbury were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts has announced four Thursday arts classes for homeschoolers, beginning Jan. 12.
The first baby born at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in 2023 arrived on Jan. 4, adding to the Burnett family of Danville.
Academy alum and Ithaca College sophomore guard Logan Wendell produced an insane game-winning shot that became the No. 1 moment on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the day.
North Country Healthcare physicians Edward Laverty and Javier Cardenas completed a statewide leadership development program.
St. Johnsbury’s Petty and Carlet families took first and second prize in the Light Up St. Johnsbury Holiday Light Display Contest. All About Flowers won the business category with Kozlowski and Daughter General Dentistry taking second.
James Wayne Weisel was born.
Thousands enjoyed First Night North festivities in St. Johnsbury.
Several local businesses purchased $300,000 in tax credits to support the creation of Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate.
Lake Region’s Taylor Blaise and Profile’s Alex Leslie were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Rex Hauser, Cam Davidson, Avery Woodburn, Cooper Brueck, Laci Potter, Cora Nadeau, Keegan Tillotson and Lauryn Corrigan were also nominated.
Profile junior guard Josh Robie cracked the 1,000-point career scoring barrier.
Kate Landry, a teaching principal at Stark Village School, won a New Hampshire Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health established CHART Award.
Since 2020, the Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network has quietly been helping asylum seekers find local hosts and sponsors.
Barnet got an AOT grant for a park-and-ride.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
