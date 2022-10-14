Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The first cannabis retail license given in the Northeast Kingdom was issued to The Green Man on Memorial Drive.
Michael Koehler was named superintendent at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and The Bowler-Barrett Foundation were awarded more than $750,000 through a new federal program.
Caroline Marquis went 13-3 and beat the “experts” in the weekly Record Football Challenge.
Lilli Klark, Lilah Hall, Tara St. Cyr, Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Cora Nadeau, Star Poulin, Maya Auger, Lily Garey-Wright, Eihlis Murphy, Emily Kostruba, Dorothy Roy, Gabby Keysar, Brianna Youngman, Lauryn Corrigan, Alex Giroux, Cooper Brueck, Liam Beatty, Alex Leslie, Pierson Freligh, Sarah Tanner, Molly Smith, Delaney Raymond, Cora Nadeau, Charlotte Ng, Jackson Horne, Mike Hogan, Monty Foster, Sakoya Sweeney, Isabelle Gouin, Caitlyn Davison, Anisa Brasseur, Ally Lapierre, Sabine Brueck, Emma Fortin, Grace Martin, Alyse Trepanier, Clara Hernandez, Karli Blood, Emma Simpson, Josie DeAngelis, Rob Southworth, Jake Silver, Eli Percey, Madison Bowman, Hayden Boivin, Quinn Murphy, Ashton Gould, Zach Hale, Gerardo Fernandez, Aiden Poginy, Arius Andrews, Cooper Calkins, Abbie McCusker, Jocelyn Wyman, Coby Youngman, Owen McLintock, Ben Taylor, Jack Boudreault, Cam Davidson and Anya Kennedy were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Peggy Pearl, Volunteer Director of St Johnsbury’s History and Heritage Center, will be the OLLI speaker this week.
The Emanuel Family Band will perform at the Catamount ArtPort this week as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Clay Mohrman, owner of Clay Mohr Lighting in Burlington, is nearly finished with his illuminated art project to be installed near the west end of the “honking tunnel.”
The Barnet Select Board unanimously chose Estes & Gallup, LLC, to be the construction management firm for the renovation project of the old Barnet Town Hall.
The Bancroft House homeless shelter is building a new storage space.
The Vermont Community Foundation announced its Spark Connecting Community grants to the Jay/Westfield Joint Elementary School, Rural ARTS Collaborative, and towns of Brownington and Lyndon.
The Barrel Bowl returned after a two-year hiatus.
The Woodsville golf team took home the New Hampshire Division IV golf state championship, beating out Mascenic by four strokes to claim the program’s first-ever state title.
The St. Johnsbury Players community theater group will present “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, this weekend at the St. Johnsbury School.
A USDA Rural Business Development Grant through the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce will allow Catamount Arts to offer a free Artwork & Product Photography Weekend.
The Borderline Players will present The Tin Woman at the Haskell Opera House next weekend.
Earlier this summer, faculty, staff, and five students from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon resumed the opportunity of a lifetime to chase storms in tornado alley.
Two parcels of land were purchased to serve as community forests in Burke.
Lyndy Love Pouliot and Olivia Jade Cantrell were born.
Friends of Dog Mountain (FODM) recently received a $3,950 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
Littleton hosted the Parade of Lights to mark the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett was one of seven men ordained on Saturday by Burlington Catholic Bishop Christopher J. Coyne to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont.
NVRH is offering drive-up COVID booster and flu shot clinics.
Littleton’s Kierra Charest and Profile’s Alex Leslie were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Andrew Joncas, Seville Murphy, Rob Southworth, Alex Giroux, Lily Garey-Wright, Sakoya Sweeney, Maya Auger and Madalyn Atkinson were also nominated.
Newbury Elementary School held it’s annual Farm and Field Day
New Hampshire Humanities is planning a program in Littleton as part of the “Ideas on Tap” series.
The progressive bluegrass and folk band sound of The Arcadian Wild comes to the Colonial Theatre this week.
Mad Mesa, The Dead Shakers and MAD are playing tonight at The Loading Dock.
Volunteers are preparing for the twice-annual clothing giveaway in Barnet.
The Maplewood Station has taken a big stride toward being restored to its original condition.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will host one of Button Up Vermont’s annual campaign events today.
The Vermont Department of Mental Health has completed the redesignation process for Northeast Kingdom Human Services for its mental health services.
The “Maple King” made St. Johnsbury “The Maple Capital of the World” and now his memory, as well as his sugaring operation, are being resurrected by David and Anita Roth.
The Sugar Hill Fire Department will hold its annual open house today.
After 25 years of dedicated service, ‘Big’ Bigelow and Reed Garfield filed their last Strap-In Column.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.