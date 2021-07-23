Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury Trade School alums celebrate a facelift to their alma mater’s historical marker ahead of this weekend’s reunion.
The residential development planned for the former Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. property at 24 Beacon Street is moving along, ahead of schedule, with the first units planned to be ready for occupancy in the spring.
Zach Gilbert, 15, led an effort to design and install a kid-focused interpretive trail in Sugar Hill.
The Haverhill Board of Selectmen approved a fire truck purchase.
Nearly 50 children, from ages 4 to 17, learned to water ski in three short days this month at Catamount Arts’ Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp, run by Steve Dolgin. All proceeds from the camp benefit the arts organization.
The select board recently approved the purchase and installation of window dressings inserts as a step to save fuel energy costs at the Sutton Town Clerk’s office.
The Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission approved a plan to replace the aerial tramway.
Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs in Lyndon Corner offered free hot dogs to commemorate National Hot Dog Day.
Three local teenagers - Riley Miller, Simon Miller and Tristan Murphy - grabbed medals in a downhill mountain biking competition at Killington Resort.
Kingdom County Productions’ Listen Up Project was recently selected to receive $30,000 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program.
The Brothers Grateful Blues Band played the Rockin’ the Park series in Lancaster.
Abdi Nor Iftin, author of Call Me American will be the guest presenter tomorrow at the Peacham Library.
The Blue Dahlia plays the Levitt AMP series at Dog Mountain tomorrow.
New Hampshire is refunding COVID business fines.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District a grant toward the purchase of a new vehicle.
Northeast Kingdom Community Broadband, the communications union district formed in March 2020, is now the largest CUD in the state and encompasses nearly every town in the three counties.
Open-water swimmers and kayakers from coast to coast arrived in Newport this week for The Return of Kingdom Swim after last year’s pandemic-driven hiatus.
Karli Blood (BMU), Lauren Joy (BMU), Paige Hale (D), Carlie Beliveau (D), Zoe Crocker (D), Jordan Alley (BMU), Cassidy Kittredge (D), Jessica Holmes (BMU), Maggie Emerson (BMU) and Ava Marshia (D) were named to All-Mountain Softball All-Star teams by league coaches.
STJ Rec track athletes will compete in the Vermont State Championship this weekend.
Waterford’s Stiles Cemetery got a facelift thanks to a collaboration between Anair Memorials and the Disabled Americans Veteran’s St. Johnsbury chapter.
Construction is on schedule and on budget at the $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, soon to be the new headquarters for the Franconia Ski Club.
Freya Anne-Marie Spencer, Asher Allen Bedor Simpson and Chavot Rihan-Evelinn Young were born.
Zoe Crocker (D), Korey Champney (NC), Carlie Beliveau (D), Kelleigh Simpson (LI), Emily Prest (W), Adriana Lemieux (SJA), Taylor Farnsworth (SJA), Paige Hale (D), Hailey Pothier (NC), Isabelle Priest (LI), Delaney Rankin (SJA), and Mackenzie Kingsbury (W) were named to the Caledonian-Record Softball Dream Dozen by our sports staff.
NEK girls lacrosse teams at the middle school and high school levels dominated their competition at regional tournaments in Stowe.
Legion Field will host the Vermont Little League Baseball 8-10 State Tournament this weekend.
Lyndon selectmen voted 3-0 to approve up to $25,000 toward the maintenance of Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
Lyndon won the Vermont Babe Ruth 13U State Championship and competes this weekend at the New England regionals.
Three Corners won the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U State Championship and competes this weekend at the New England regionals.
David Richardson and Kylee LaPete earned Rotary scholarships.
Samantha Carberry joined the Groveton Elementary School staff.
UVM nursing major Grace Giroux, of Newport, won a training scholarship through The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization.
Academy graduate Gavin Ghafoori won a National Merit Scholarship.
Kaylynn Pinsonneault has been named a 2021 Rensselaer Medal Winner for excellence in math and science.
Ken Robinson fired up his restored race car for a demonstration at the Northeastern Speedway in Waterford.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia unveiled a plague marking its placement on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
Throngs of revelers turned out for the return of the Stars & Stripes Festival in Lyndonville.
Michael McQuillen, chief of Littleton Fire Rescue, was appointed to the New Hampshire Fire Control Board.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gardner Auchincloss and Tommy Zschau and Hazen’s Macy Molleur represented Vermont in the annual Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
RINK, Inc. is closing in on its fundraising goals to open Fenton Chester this year.
Less than a month after retiring from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Laural Ruggles has joined the team at Faith in Action.
Littleton River District Redevelopment projects and efforts are advancing.
The MAC Center for the Arts awarded its 2021 Jim McKimm Scholarship to Mary Lovegrove, a graduating senior at Lake Region Union High School.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club welcomed the new club president, Brynn Evans, along with the new president-elect, Jay Miller.
NEK Gleaners - a collaboration between Salvation Farms and Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District - won a $77,550 grant.
Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen hosted the Nicholas Fortier Forever 4 Ride to support the TEARS Foundation.
Longtime OB/ GYN physician and retiree of North Country Hospital, William Peck, MD, was named the seventh Legend as part of the Legends Scholarship program at North Country Hospital.
Ann and Dick Fabrizio, owners of Windy Ridge Orchard in North Haverhill, won the Grafton County Conservation District special Legacy Award.
Jack Young (NCU), Josh Finkle (LHS), Lyle Rooney (H), Tyler Hicks (WM), Evan Dennis (BMU), Trevor Lussier (LI), Shane Stevens (LR), Tyler Holme (SJA), Dylan Miller (LI), Karter Deming (WM), Tyler Rivard (H) and Bryce Gunn were named the Caledonian-Record Baseball Dream Dozen by our sports staff.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
