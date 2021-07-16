Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Stars and Stripes Festival is today in Lyndonville.
Riley Miller is a national champion. The 16-year-old mountain biking star from Kirby won the 15-16-year-old junior women downhill title at the United States National Downhill and Enduro Championship in Winter Park, Colorado.
Lyndon is looking for upwards of 7 volunteers to serve on a new town Energy Committee.
The Davies Memorial Library in Waterford held a “friend-raiser” block party.
Members of the Burke Conservation Commission, joined by Town Administrator Mike Harris and a few Burke Mountain Academy students recently planted six trees near Route 5.
The St. Johnsbury 10U All-Stars won the Vermont District IV Baseball Championship and will host the state tournament next week on their home turf.
Chad Hollister Band plays tomorrow At Dog Mountain in the latest from Catamount Arts and the Levitt AMP series.
The North Country Chamber Players are once again presenting the White Mountains Music Festival, a series of five concerts, Saturday and Sunday afternoons under and around the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. The opening concert kicks off today.
Littleton real estate developer and community and civic leader Jeremiah “Jere” Eames was honored by Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council at their meeting at Cannon Mountain.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski wants the community more involved in the fight against crime and has started a series of community outreach forums to encourage that participation.
April Hibberd won a seat on the Bethlehem Select Board and the town approved a solar array to power municipal buildings.
The Kingdom East School Board applauded a first-year summer program that provides recreational and educational opportunities for students across the district’s eight communities.
The Connecticut Valley North All-Stars are Vermont Little League state champions.
Maplewood golfers Sam Natti, Spenser Stevens Jake Raichle performed well at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Original songs written, arranged and recorded by the Kingdom All Stars have advanced in the Unsigned Only Music Competition in Nashville, Tenn. Songs written by Jazmine Bogie and Siri Jolliffe are semi-finalists in the global contest.
Netafy, Inc. is trying to improve broadband in remote parts of our readership area.
Raymond Franklyn Locke was born.
A legislative effort to improve and expand internet access across New Hampshire, co-sponsored by Littleton Senator Erin Hennessey, was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Chris Sununu.
The Waterford select board held its first in-person meeting since March 2020 on Monday evening at the Davies Memorial Library.
Hazen’s Lyle Rooney was named Co-Mountain League Baseball Player of the Year, as voted on by league coaches. Also honored were Evan Dennis (BMU), Ricky Fennimore (BMU), Tyler Rivard (H), Ethan Shopeland (H), John Dennis (BMU), Collin Punderson (BMU), Joe Schlesinger (D), Jacob Baesemann (D), Jadon Baker (H), Ethan Gilding (BMU), Ryan Gardner (BMU), Caleb Nelson (D), Jonn Morgan (D), Andrew Menard (H) and Tyson Davison (H).
A 71-year-old was rescued, free of charge, by the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team because she was a card-carrying member of the Hike Safe program.
Area military veterans are invited to speak at a Vermont Veterans Town Hall event tomorrow at Prouty Beach in Newport.
By signing the New Hampshire budget, Governor Sununu earmarked $5 million for the expansion of White Mountains Community College in Littleton.
Crystal Lake Preservation Association started its 19th year of Aquatic Nuisance Control and received a $11,119 grant award commitment from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation for the program.
A full slate of activities is scheduled today by the Harvey’s Lake Association, including the popular boat parade.
Catamount Arts is providing a unique job experience this summer for a team of Northeast Kingdom teenagers serving on the “Open Stage Team.”
Lancaster became the fourth local community to host a Little Free Pantry.
HuDost performed at the opening show of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
Calais native Owen Kellington was drafted early in the Major League Baseball draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
TechSavvy Girls camp will return this year to the North Country Career Center, focused on growing female innovators.
The Caledonia Food Co-op is making progress toward opening a store in St. Johnsbury.
Old Home Day returned to Franconia.
St. Matthew’s Chapel in Sugar Hill is back on a solid foundation following a $150,000 repair and renovation project.
Lt. Col. Peter Russo was recently appointed the Senior Army Instructor of the White Mountains Regional High School JROTC program.
St. Johnsbury hosted another successful #GetDownTown event.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Polly Currier was named Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Jackie Sprague, current vice president of the Lake Harvey Association and its on-and-off president for almost the past 40 years, is spearheading efforts to study the water quality of the lake.
Jim and Marci Crone completed the painstaking restoration of Burklyn Hall and are now welcoming guests.
Emily Welsh and Dennis Doner were married in Kirby.
About a dozen seniors were thrilled to return to the Lyndon area senior meal site at Darling Inn.
Music is back on the common with the return of the monthly Lunenburg Open Mic.
With the help and support of numerous volunteers and partners, the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust has installed a StoryWalk for the enjoyment of kids and adults at their Foss Forest property in Sugar Hill.
White Mountains Regional’s Tyler Hicks was named Baseball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Lilian Kittredge (SJA), Taylor Farnsworth (SJA), Cece Marquis (NCU), Korey Champney (NCU), Delaney Rankin (SJA), Adrianna Lemieux (SJA), Kyara Rutledge (SJA), Alexis Duranleau (SJA) and Hailey Pothier (NCU) were voted to All-Metro All-Star teams by league coaches.
Fresh off a successful pitch of their hemp processing plant proposal, the men behind Zion Growers (Brandon McFarlane, Zion’s CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Travis Samuels) have momentum and some prize money to help them advance their plan.
NVRH and Flek Inc. received two Bronze awards from the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and one Gold award from the Aster Awards Program.
Caitlin and Caleb Temple and Jake and Tina Simpson opened Maple Brook Campground in Lyndonville.
Operating under the direction of Chef Hale, students from SJA’s Operation Creation program have the Hilltopper Restaurant open through next Friday.
Christopher Caldwell was promoted July 1 to executive vice president and chief lending officer of Community National Bank, and vice president of Community Bancorp.
Richard (Carbo) Carbonetti, of Albany, was honored with the Association of Consulting Foresters of America’s Distinguished Forester award.
Shawn Burroughs of East Ryegate, Evan Carlson of Sutton, and Carrie Stahler of Burke graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
