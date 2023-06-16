Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Forty-eight former employees of the St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for a reunion.
A recent Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network fundraiser in memory of Jenn Garand raised over $14,000.
Lyndonville Trustees approved ARPA support for the Satellite Gallery, NEK Waste Management, DoNorth Coworking, LI, Fenton Chester, and the Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corporation.
The Caledonia Flood U12 Girls Soccer Team won the Division I soccer state championship.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard was named the 2023 Capital League baseball player of the year as voted on by the league’s coaches. Also earning All-Capital honor were Lyle Rooney, Austin Wheeler, Ethan Lussier, Joe LeBlanc, James Montgomery, Cam Berry, Wyatt Mason, Kaden Jones, Shane Stevens, Jadon Baker, Tate Parker, and Ben West.
Evan Dennis (BMU), Austin Wheeler (LI) and Tyler Rivard (Hazen) were named to the Vermont Twin State Baseball Team which will play the N.H. All-Stars next week at Norwich.
Littleton celebrated Pollyanna Day.
Steve Dolgin is planning his annual Water Ski Camp at Harvey’s Lake to raise money for Catamount Arts.
An offer to buy Burke Mountain Resort could lead to the sale of the property this year.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved a $10 million upgrade to its water treatment plant.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltopper Alex Lawson was named USA Track and Field-New England Athlete of the Month for April.
The Caledonia Flood U12 boys won the spring Vermont Division 2 soccer league.
The St. J Rec girls and boys’ lacrosse teams attended the annual Green Mountain Shoot Out, also known as the Middlebury Jamboree.
Jenna Laramie, Tyra Scelza, Cassidy Kittredge, Kaia Anderson, Rileigh Fortin, Emersen Mitchell, Randi Fortin, Abby Bathalon, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, and Lily Garey-Wright earned Vermont High School Coaches’ All-Metro Softball honors.
Kyra Nelson, Lauren Joy, Felicity Sulham, Jade Lamarre, Kaylee Hamlett, Karli Blood, and Gabrielle Houghton earned Vermont High School Coaches’ All-Mountain Softball honors.
Vermont singer/songwriter Steve Hartmann performed at the York Street Meeting House.
Clark Richard Kramer was born.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman dazzled at the New England track and field championships.
Woodsville softball star Mackenzie Griswold was named N.H. Division IV All-State player of the year; Engineer 12th-year manager Dana Huntington earned coach of the year honors; and WHS’ Cassie Manning was named JV Coach of the year. Joining Griswold on the All-State first team were teammate Dory Roy, Littleton’s Hailee Beane, Groveton’s Kylee Lachance and Colebrook’s Sierra Riff. Also honored were Abby Crocker, Haley Rossitto, Marissa Kenison, Taytum Adams, Katherine Bushey, and Sophie Lafond.
The ‘Dinosaurs Among Us’ exhibition opened at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is opening a Juneteenth exhibit, “A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War.”
The Colonial Theatre is offering a range of audience workshops this summer.
The Vermont Community Foundation provided grants to the Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corporation, Victory Hill Trail Internship, and West Newbury Hall Committee.
North Country Shakes: The Bard on Broadway is playing at the Weathervane Theatre.
Cathy and Sarah Lee Guthrie played in Littleton.
The Belaires performed on the Mcindoes Academy Green.
Danville, White Mountains Regional, Profile, Groveton, Colebrook, Lake Region, and North Country Charter Academy celebrated the Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies.
Evan Dennis, Kason Blood, Kris Fennimore, Cameron Roy, Meles Gouge, Owen Murray, Brody Kingsbury, Jonn Morgan, and Cooper Calkins earned Vermont High School Baseball Coaches’ All-Mountain honors.
The Lafayette Regional School community gathered to celebrate their principal, Gordie Johnk, for 21 years of service.
The St. Johnsbury School featured 29 mentoring pairs this year through its Everybody Wins! Mentor community mentor program.
Mia Beck, Wyatt Searles, Amelia D’Aiello, Jacqueline Giroux, and Rebekah Cloutier were named UVM Green & Gold Scholars.
Local businessmen fostered a win-win by funding a construction project for Re-Source students that resulted in a gift for the students and staff at Waterford School.
Judy Kurtz was honored by town officials for her volunteer efforts in Concord.
Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. kicked off a fundraiser to raise $10,000 to clean up Sinclair lot.
The Blue Mountain Boys’ Baseball & Softball Teams won the Vermont DIV State Championship.
The White Mountains Regional Boys’ Baseball Team won the N.H. Division III State Championship.
Stefanie Schaffer stopped at Littleton Chevy and Wells River Chevrolet to thank them for providing her with a new car after she suffered a near-death experience and lost her legs.
Governor Phil Scott announced Friday the appointment of Rory T. Thibault, of Cabot, as a superior court judge.
The St. Johnsbury School celebrated the 20th anniversary of consolidating the community’s schools with an all-day celebration.
NVU-Lyndon held its 11th annual Veterans’ Summit.
The Borderline Players will perform ‘Into the Woods’ this week.
The Highland Center for the Arts is hosting a Vermont Indie Folk Showcase this week.
Dog Mountain is throwing a founder’s party today.
The Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House has officially opened for the season at the Fairbanks Museum.
Lyndon Institute welding teacher Ryan Brill was awarded the 2023 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award.
Katherine McMann joined the Weeks Rehabilitation Services Team.
North Country Healthcare Dr. Greg Alnwick completed his Post Doctorate Fellowship in Pain Science.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.