Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Local towns, including Wheelock, Lyndon, Bethlehem and Littleton, are among 310 recipients nationwide of grant funding through AARP.
North Country’s Rileigh Fortin and St. Johnsbury’s Morgan Keach will represent the North squad for the 35th North-South Softball Classic at Castleton University this weekend.
Over 60 kids participated in the Hilltopper youth football camp at Fairbanks Field, spearheaded by Coach Alercio.
It’s the All-Star season for local baseball and softball players.
The Weathervane Theatre started its 58th Rep season by presenting the play “Stones in His Pockets.” The production will play in alternating repertory until July 22.
Over 100 family members, friends, and Sugar Hill Willing Workers attended Maxine Aldrich’s 90th Birthday.
An exhibit by East Burke artist-in-residence Holland Dieringer Sweeney opens soon at the Satellite Gallery.
Catamount Arts, Discover STJ, Levitt AMP, Clemmons Family Farm, and the Town of St. Johnsbury presented its First Final Friday of the season downtown.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is taking charge of its staffing fate by creating its Career Advancement Program.
The Danville School Board bid farewell to Dave Schilling. The principal of the year and Danville Works program founder is taking his talents to the LI CTE program.
In a cost-saving move, the Town of St. Johnsbury is taking over the operation of its wastewater plant.
The Presbys are going to develop the Highland Croft property.
The Franconia Select Board announced Elizabeth “Libby” Staples as the new Town Administrator.
The New Hampshire Hardcore Fest returned to The Loading Dock and will play all weekend.
Sam Natti, Trevor Howard, Jackson Horne, and Austin Cassady will compete in the 120th N.H. Amateur Golf Classic.
Lake Region cross-country/track standout Thomas Hinton will compete for Husson University next year.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Quinlan Peer was nominated for the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year award.
“Westward Home,” a new original musical written by Vermont Children’s Theatre alumna Lydia Ham, will play next week at the VCT barn.
Schoolhouse Yarn is opening today in St. Johnsbury.
Dick & Peg Keach are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Hillary Gerardi continues to make history high in the Alps. The St. Johnsbury native set a new fastest-known time (FKT) record on Mont Blanc, the highest summit in Western Europe, ascending and descending the 15,777-foot peak on foot in 7 hours, 25 minutes and 28 seconds.
The Vermont State Police promoted Capt. David Petersen to Major and Lt. Debra Munson to Captain.
Marlee Rae Harshman and Maverick Aron Kellogg were born.
Local and state officials welcomed the news that a huge influx of additional federal infrastructure dollars was coming to Vermont and New Hampshire for broadband buildout.
Sen. Peter Welch, newly appointed chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, capped a visit to Northeast Kingdom development projects with an open-air gathering that attracted more than 150 to the Hill Farmstead Brewery.
Travis Grosse, Nelson Eaton and Jackson King qualified for the Vermont Amateur golf tournament.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Rachel Palladino was nominated for the National Collegiate Athletic Association and North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year awards.
Littleton Coin bestowed $26,000 in college scholarships to employee children.
The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board approved a request by David and Anita Roth to paint a mural along the side of their Railroad Street business.
Eversource Energy is transferring ownership of the properties it began buying in 2011 for its Northern Pass Transmission line project for recreation and conservation.
Local fire departments took turns over 24 hours to control a gas fire at Sugar Ridge.
The Town of Lyndon and Cobleigh Library have partnered to launch an E-Bike Lending Library.
The 63-show Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour begins today in Greensboro.
Kirby’s Riley Miller took third place to capture her first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill podium for Junior Women in Leogang, Austria.
The Giants toppled the Red Sox to capture the St. Johnsbury Baseball Minor League title.
The North Country is hosting the 51st annual Rainbow Family Gathering.
East Burke author Patricia Ward published her latest work, “The Cherished,” set in a fictional Vermont town that resembles the NEK.
Local leaders Mindy Windrow and Ashley Van Zandt graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government.
The Yankees edged the Giants to capture the St. Johnsbury Baseball Little League title.
Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis was named MVP for Vermont, and White Mountains’ Karter Deming earned MVP honors for New Hampshire in the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University.
Martha Steele and Ferdinand Lauffer completed a tandem bike ride across the entire length of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to benefit New England Ski for Light. Steele is blind, and Lauffer is her guide.
With military precision, can-do spirit, and a lot of community support, the Catamount Arts set up a temporary HQ in the ArtPort after displacement from its main building on Eastern Ave.
Lyndon State graduate and former Northeast Kingdom sportscaster Tim Hagerty’s new book “Tales from the Dugout” is an Amazon Best-Seller.
Littleton Regional Healthcare is the first N.H. hospital to feature a sinus navigation system.
WREN received a $17,500 grant from the Mascoma Bank Foundation to establish the WREN Learning Center.
Some of the state’s top boys basketball teams will participate in the 2023 Hilltopper Team Camp this weekend.
Former St. J Academy standouts and veteran collegiate hoopers Antonio and Alex are relocating for their final seasons of college basketball — both moving up to the NCAA Division II level. Antonia is moving from NVU-Lyndon to Frostburg State, and Alex will go from Wheaton to Assumption.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society won a $322,500 tax credit grant to complete renovations to the lower level of its new museum in the historic former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.