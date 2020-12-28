The Valley News is covering an ongoing saga in Thetford in which a town employee stands accused of shockingly poor judgment on social media.

Nathan Maxwell was placed on paid leave early in December after reportedly threatening a TikTok user who wears a bindi. “I don’t know, but thanks for the target on the forehead,” @nathanielmaxwell0 allegedly wrote. “That makes things easier.”

