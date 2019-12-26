According to a wire story we recently published, the Vermont town of Rockingham adopted a new social media policy following the fake account debacle in Burlington last week.

“Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo submitted his resignation Monday after it was revealed that he used a fake Twitter page to heckle a critic,” the AP reports. “The deputy chief named to succeed him on an interim basis was demoted after it was learned she too had an anonymous account.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.