We think most people can agree that brutality by bad cops is a shocking problem in desperate need of a fix. Recent calls to defund police, though, are a prescription far worse than the disease.

We believe most police are good, honest and trying their best to do a tremendously difficult, dangerous and thankless job. But the violent response of some police forces, against protesters, signal organizations that believe they are above law. They know the eyes of the world are on them, but they continue to do things like target journalists and stomp peaceful protesters.

