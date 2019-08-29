It’s back to school time for thousands of area kids. That means local streets are filled with children early every morning and the middle of each afternoon.
We continue to observe approximately half of drivers we see looking down at their phones while passing near school zones. We know from experience, and data, that the same thing is happening in all of the 100+ towns we serve.
And that’s perfectly inexcusable.
Consider the following statistics (via Edgar, Snyder and Associates):
-The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year.
-Nearly 390,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.
-1 out of every 4 car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving.
-Texting while driving is 6x more likely to cause an accident than driving drunk.
-Answering a text takes away your attention for about five seconds. Traveling at 55 mph, that’s enough time to travel the length of a football field.
-Texting while driving causes a 400 percent increase in time spent with eyes off the road.
-Of all cell phone related tasks, texting is by far the most dangerous activity.
-According to a AAA poll, 94 percent of teen drivers acknowledge the dangers of texting and driving, but 35% admitted to doing it anyway.
-21 percent of teen drivers involved in fatal accidents were distracted by their cell phones.
-Teen drivers are 4x more likely than adults to get into car crashes or near-crashes when talking or texting on a cell phone.
-A teen driver with only one additional passenger doubles the risk of getting into a fatal car accident. With two or more passengers, they are 5x as likely.
The dangers posed by distracted drivers are crystal clear. They’re killing innocent motorists, passengers and pedestrians in record numbers. Those deaths are 100 percent preventable.
We hope local law enforcement will start enforcing distracted driving laws around school zones with an iron fist. More importantly we hope people will grow up, stop being so selfish, and imagine how they would feel if they killed a small child while checking their messages. Or how they would feel if someone killed their child doing same.
Whatever distracted drivers are doing on their phones… it can wait.
Editorial: Focus On The Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.