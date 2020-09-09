We’ve never been so happy to see kids going back to school. We welcome the sight of our local streets filled with kids early in the morning and in the afternoon.

Everyone should fixate on this welcome sign of progress and normalcy. Instead we continued to watch an inexcusably large number of drivers on Main Street in St. Johnsbury looking down at their phones while passing near school zones. We know from experience, and data, that the same thing is happening in all of the 100+ towns we serve.

