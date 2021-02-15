N.H. Senator Sharon Carson (R-Hudson, Auburn, Londonderry) recently introduced a bill (SB39) “exempting information and records contained in law enforcement personnel files from disclosure under the right-to-know law.”
It appears Carson is attempting to neuter a unanimous ruling from the New Hampshire Supreme Court that a secret list of serious police disciplinary records is not exempt from the state’s right-to-know law.
In November of last year, the High Court remanded the case to decide if releasing the list – known officially as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, but colloquially as a “Laurie List” – would invade the privacy of the 270+ officers found on it.
That was a positive development because it was Hillsborough Superior Court Judge Charles Temple who originally ruled, in April 2019, that the list should be public.
Prior to these rulings, over 270 N.H. police officers were hiding behind the catch-all “personnel” exemption to the public’s open record law to shield their bad behavior.
In May 2020, the Union Leader struck another giant blow to the insidious exemption (UL v. Fenniman) in which the Supreme Court ruled “… only a narrow set of governmental records, namely those pertaining to an agency’s internal rules and practices governing operations and employee relations,” should be kept from the public.
The disciplinary records on the N.H. Laurie List are known to include police who have been disciplined and/or found guilty of criminal conduct, excessive or lethal force, sexual assault, lying, falsifying records, or “sustained finding of dishonesty.”
Prosecutors are required by law to inform criminal defense attorneys if a police officer involved in their case appears on the list.
N.H. Newspapers (Nashua Telegraph, Union Leader, Concord Monitor, Seacoast Newspapers, Keene Sentinel), the Center for Public Interest Journalism, and the N.H. ACLU brought the action in 2018. The transparency effort has been zealously opposed by police unions and N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
“Police officers who are named on the list are there because they have engaged in sustained misconduct concerning credibility or truthfulness,” Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the ACLU of New Hampshire, explained. “The public has a clear right to know this information. In this historic moment, there is a demand for immediate transparency concerning the police.”
We wholeheartedly agree and firmly believe S-39 would take N.H. in precisely the opposite direction.
“Public interest in police personnel files becomes paramount when an officer has engaged in misconduct,” a statement from the New Hampshire Press Association explains. “Carving out an exemption to protect a few bad actors undermines the recommendations and goals of the LEACT commission.”
That commission (Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency) was created last year by Governor Sununu “to increase public access to the actions and records of police officers, with the understanding that openness builds public trust,” the NHPA reminds us.
The press association, representing all newspapers in the state, makes the point:
Currently, police personnel files are only accessible to the public when there is a compelling interest in disclosure and that determination needs to be made by a judge. There is no need to change current law.
Creating a new category of exempt records irreparably harms the public’s right to hold government officials accountable.
Indeed, the Constitution in the “Live Free or Die” State guarantees open access to public records and officials as the best remedy for transparency and accountability.
Though most police are good, honorable public servants, there’s an overwhelming public interest in holding to account armed government agents, with the power to forcibly detain citizens. There is no need for a brand new law that creates top-secret files on bad cops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.