Last week we reported that Senator Bernie Sanders was giving $110,000 to the NEK Area Agency on Aging to support the Meals on Wheels program. The money, which Sanders raised by selling self-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts, will help meet the increased local demand for food during the pandemic.
If you’re a long-time reader, you probably know that we often give Sanders a hard time.
We always thought he gave paltry sums to charity given his re-distributionist stance. And we always had a hard time with his anti-capitalist rants as he busily spun them into gold.
To his credit, he did it well. He discovered bashing rich people can be fashionable and lucrative. He leaned hard into free-market tools, and made himself a millionaire.
And now he’s giving a little back.
The money he gave is likely the largest gift ever received by the Meals program. It will help backfill deficits driven by a dramatic increase in demand for the program.
Agency director Meg Burmeister said Meals on Wheels does a lot more than feeding those in need.
“He certainly understands the importance of helping keep people in their homes, and that a home-delivered meal not only offers food but it offers a personal check-in to make sure somebody is okay,” Burmeister told us. “A warm smile goes a long way to help people feel connected, COVID-19 has made such an issue of social isolation, it has magnified tremendously.”
So Bernie’s star power not only powered the starving coffers, it drew national attention to a program of critical importance to the NEK homebound. We have to congratulate and thank the Senator for his meaningful, charitable contribution to our region.
