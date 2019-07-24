According to the Washington Post, “the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reached a tentative two-year budget deal Monday that would raise spending limits by $320 billion and suspend the federal debt ceiling until after the 2020 presidential election.”
The deal would obliterate existing provisions to restrain deficit spending, and would immediately add to our nation’s record deficits and debt. It makes unambiguously clear that everyone in Washington, D.C. has wholly abandoned any and all sense of fiscal restraint.
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump won’t spit on each other for fear it be mis-interpreted a courtesy. But here they are gleefully agreeing to borrow far beyond the nation’s ability to repay.
We’re reminded of Sen. Rand Paul’s comment… “When the Democrats are in power, Republicans appear to be the conservative party. But when Republicans are in power, it seems there is no conservative party.”
So with no adults available to lead, the national debt will continue its steady upward march. It’s readily apparent that nobody will pump the brakes on spending and we won’t ever “grow” our way out of the mess.
The only question is who will be in charge when the entire fiscal roof caves in completely.
