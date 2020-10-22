President Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks all were recently infected by the coronavirus.

This past Sunday, a day after being cleared for travel, the maskless trio attended a packed evangelical church service in Las Vegas. Virtually nobody at the standing-room-only event wore masks, one day after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since August.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.