This week the ACLU sent a letter to Concord Coach (CC) urging the bus company to refuse warrantless bus raids by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.
The Concord Coach policy is to allow the agents free access to passengers. The company long-argued it has a legal obligation to do so.
But the CBP itself this week released training documents to the ACLU that explicitly say agents require “consent to search or question bus passengers without a warrant.”
“In light of the newly released public records, it is clearer than ever that Concord Coach Lines has a choice to continue to allow immigration agents to board buses and search,” the ACLU writes. “Choosing to consent to these bus raids jeopardizes [Concord’s] paying passengers’ Fourth Amendment rights.”
Of course it does.
“Concord Coach has no legal obligation to allow Border Patrol on its buses without a warrant or probable cause. Putting its own customers at risk of civil rights violations by allowing Border Patrol to board buses is inexcusable,” says Vermont ACLU staff attorney Jay Diaz.
These instructionals to Concord Coach would also be helpful to the Greyhound Bus Company which continues to allow raids even as it tells riders of their rights when border patrol boards.
In March 2018, the Vermont ACLU openly called on Greyhound Bus Company to resist federal immigration and border patrol agents who freely board their buses and question passengers about their citizenship status.
ACLU chapters in nine other states partnered with Vermont in their “Stop Throwing Passengers’ Rights Under The Bus” campaign. They also launched an online petition that explains “The Greyhound bus company is allowing Border Patrol agents to board its buses and search passengers without a warrant – with no suspicion of wrongdoing other than the color of their skin. It’s a gross violation of passengers’ constitutional rights…”
To date the petition has over 100,000 signatures.
Involvement by Vermont’s ACLU followed a 2017 incident, in White River Junction, in which border patrol agents boarded a bus at 2 a.m. and conducted indiscriminate immigration checks on two non-white passengers. “The agents would not allow anyone to leave the bus, asking the passengers their citizenship and checking the identification of people who had ‘accents or were not white,’” the ACLU wrote.
Greyound says the policy to allow agents onto the bus is in keeping with the law (as they understand it). But Diaz was quick to call BS on Greyhound. “If Greyhound wants to maintain the support of its customer base, it should stand up for its customers’ rights and push back,” Diaz said. “For border patrol to say that they have carte blanche to do so-called border searches anywhere in the whole state of Vermont … it’s simply untenable and contravenes everything that our Constitution stands for.”
We agree wholeheartedly with the ACLU. Theirs is the only reasonable positions to hold on these clearly unreasonable searches.
