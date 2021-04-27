On Monday Senator Leahy announced that his powerful Appropriations Committee is reopening for earmark business after a 10-year Congressional ban (which wasn’t really a ban).
The effort to bring home the bacon was passed in a secret House vote and embraced by a bipartisan group in the Senate. After a 10-year hiatus, members of Congress are free again to horse-trade pet projects that sacrifice the federal budget on the altar of their re-election bids.
It’s been a while since Vermont’s delegation was able to freely secure this brand of federal funding for their constituents. But we went into our own record to see what our leaders grabbed in the final budgets before the Congressional ban (which wasn’t really a ban). Here’s what we found:
• Patrick Leahy sponsored 89 earmarks totaling $154,206,700 in fiscal year 2010, ranking 31st out of 100 senators. He sponsored 103 earmarks totaling $142,689,375 in fiscal year 2009 ranking 49th out of 100 senators.
• Bernie Sanders sponsored 45 earmarks totaling $78,856,580 in fiscal year 2010 ranking 80th out of 100 senators. He sponsored 33 earmarks totaling $33,054,725 in fiscal year 2009 ranking 90th out of 100 senators.
• Peter Welch sponsored or co-sponsored 17 earmarks totaling $10,521,400 in fiscal year 2010 ranking 320th out of 435 representatives. He sponsored or 29 earmarks totaling $32,510,680 in fiscal year 2009 ranking 156th out of 435 representatives.
For just these three members of Congress - hailing from one of the country’s smallest states - that’s more than $451,836,000 (40 percent of $1 billion) in only two years… and that was over a decade ago before everyone in the Beltway took a blood oath to ignore federal deficits and debts.
Earmarks were long the most rampant and pernicious method to skirt legitimate and traditional methods of financing government in the United States. Their return undoubtedly means our own delegation will bring home some serious bacon but make no mistake… it will be at the expense of future generations.
