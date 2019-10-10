This week Amy Nixon asked to be taken off the St. Johnsbury School Board.
Nixon, a career reporter with 35 years of experience, said she was tired of being publicly bashed by board members.
For months, Board Chair Chris Wenger has incessantly attacked the newspaper, using Nixon as his scapegoat.
He acknowledges that Amy’s reports are objective, accurate and fair. His beef is with the editorial board.
Of course, he never once wrote or called us to articulate his issues. Instead he chose to repeatedly attack a completely innocent, professional reporter who has precisely zero input into the newspaper’s editorials, and who is instructed not to respond to antagonisms. On Monday, board member Mark Avery also took some shots at Nixon and she decided to leave the meeting.
Her request is quite extraordinary.
Reporters are asked to bear witness to everything a community experiences. From celebrated successes to tragic failures. We ask our people to speak with grieving families; run headlong toward standoffs; camp out at fires; document tense exchanges; challenge power brokers; ask tough questions; monitor grisly crime scenes; and stand their ground against aggressive police.
In the act of chronicling our communities, our reporters have endured physical and verbal assaults. They’ve dodged projectiles and threats. Once, one had to disarm a knife-wielding attacker.
Always their training, ethics and professional standards require them to keep their cool, behave professionally, avoid the fray and report accurately. They have to learn to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations.
And Nixon always does all those things with grace and professionalism. She started her career at the Hartford Courant and over three-and-a-half decades has seen and done it all.
And, yet, Nixon says this particular board is the worst she’s covered. That Wenger just doesn’t stop.
So why is the board chair so upset? What of this inflammatory coverage that rankles him so?
Since Jan. 1, 2019, we’ve celebrated successes at the St. Johnsbury School 39 times in our editorial series - “Another Good Week.” We wrote a comment in January to say the school’s 16 percent budget increase is too much. We wrote another in February in direct response to a letter we published. Last month we wrote a 1.7 inch missive with the remarkably unoriginal comment, “votes have consequences.”
In total we’ve dedicated fewer than 10 inches of critical editorial commentary to the St. Johnsbury School Board.
Our news team, meanwhile, wrote 25 stories, totalling 400 inches, on the St. Johnsbury School. Many of them were features. The rest were by-the-book meeting or public policy reports. In our “Education” section we published another dozen celebratory photos and features, totalling almost 100 inches.
Throughout the time (in keeping with a 182-year policy) we’ve willingly published any and all opinions submitted by the school board and/or its supporters. The newspaper has done its job exactly the way it’s supposed to be done.
So why all the abuse targeted at Nixon, when coverage has been overwhelmingly fair?
It’s simple, we think. Wenger is a thin-skinned bully and Amy was trained to neither dignify the attacks nor to defend the paper. She made for a convenient and easy target. And the rest of the board, and Supt. Brian Ricca, just sat there and complicitly watched.
Sadly, news media nationwide has grown accustomed to vitriolic attacks from the President of the United States. We think it’s a complete and utter disgrace that a local reporter has to endure the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.