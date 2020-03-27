We remember, just weeks ago, the first cases in the United States reported on the West Coast. Yesterday the official tally was 70,000 but public health officials say that number is likely anywhere from five to 15 times higher. Without a widespread and reliable system of testing in place, we just don’t know. We do know that the growth curve is exponential.

Millions of people are out of work and scared. The economy is in shambles. The federal government is paralyzed. Individual states are piecing together an inconsistent mishmash of local responses in the absence of a federal one. The President changes messaging by the day and continues to struggle with science.

