Yesterday the state of Vermont launched “#BuyLocalVermont.” In their own words:

… a program created by the State of Vermont that uses CARES Act funding to aid Vermont businesses and residents struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The #BuyLocalVermont program promises to bring in the foot traﬃc needed to quickly increase sales for restaurants, retail stores, entertainment and performing arts venues, lodging and tourism-related businesses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.