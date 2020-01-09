On Saturday morning we received the tragic news that Finn Rooney, a popular and talented student-athlete from Hardwick, had taken his own life.

By every account, Rooney was an extraordinary young man. We watched him on the baseball diamond in St. Johnsbury and were struck by the way he stood out among his all-star peers. He played the game at an extremely high level with quiet intensity and determination. His coaches all described him as a role-model for his talent, approach, leadership and the way that he brought people together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.