A handful of Vermont legislators want to double their “buy residents” campaign, this week proposing to increase the incentive for people to move here from $10K to $20K.

The money would be used to pay back student debts if the new residents move into “Opportunity Zones” as can be found throughout the Northeast Kingdom. Proponents say it will kill three noxious birds with a single taxpayer-funded stone: the home affordability crisis; the student loan crisis; and the ‘everyone who can get the heck out of Vermont because of high taxes is leaving’ crisis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.