Last weekend, 15-year-old Jonathan Schomaker competed in the Southern B Regional Cross Country race in Cumberland, Maine. The sophomore crossed the finish line at 37:30 - almost 21 minutes after the gold medalist.
But his finish was a huge victory.
Schomaker has cerebellar hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that significantly impairs both his physical and intellectual functions. He can’t walk, so he competes in a wheelchair.
Earlier this month the Maine Principal’s Association said he couldn’t compete with his team at regionals, even though he ran alongside his Leavitt High teammates throughout the regular season. The MPA said they were concerned for the safety of Schomaker and other runners during narrow portions of the course.
That decision got blowback, and threats of a lawsuit, and MPA officials changed stride two weeks later. They modified their course slightly and created a wheelchair division - which Schomaker won as the lone competitor.
We’re glad they came to their senses.
Cross Country is one of the most grueling sports there is. Athletes have to be both physically and mentally tough to sprint over 3 miles through the woods. And we imagine it’s even harder in a wheelchair.
Schomaker has enough obstacles to overcome. We don’t think it’s in the spirit of sport for governing athletic associations to make his road even bumpier.
For his part, Schomaker took a moment at the finish line to explain why the race was important to him. “A) I want to race; B) I want to open the door to other wheelchair athletes; and C) my team is like my family,” he said.
That’s a champion in our book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.