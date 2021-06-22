Last weekend three local teams won softball state championships.
The Lyndon Institute Vikings won the DII Vermont state title behind a dominant pitching performance by Gatorade Player of the Year, Kelleigh Simpson. It was the ninth championship for LI softball.
Danville scattered hits everywhere en-route to a lopsided victory in the Vermont DIV championship game. It was the program’s sixth title.
The Woodsville Engineers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in their New Hampshire DIV title run… the third in three trips to the finals.
In total, the three squads went 50-1 in 2021 - giving fans endless reasons to cheer. We could not be more proud that our local kids are consistently the best in our two-state coverage area. And we’ve never been happier to see them all back out on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.