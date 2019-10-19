In case you didn’t notice the screaming teens, parades and bonfires throughout Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury last night, today is the 115th playing of “The Game.”
St. Johnsbury Academy will clash with Lyndon Institute in the most storied high school football rivalry in the nation. The legacy of the “The Game” spans the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries and is always among the most memorable match-ups of the season for both teams.
The Hilltoppers are the best team in Vermont. An undisputed juggernaut behind dominant linemen and the rare two-way talent of Hunter Palmieri, David Hutchison, Trey Alercio and Nick Guckin.
The Vikings are young and probably outgunned. But we’ve followed this same group of athletes through countless youth sports successes and know, if nothing else, this will be a seriously formidable squad in coming chapters.
St. Johnsbury (7-0) won the last five meetings by staggering margins (295-27), including shutouts in 2014 and 2015. The ‘Toppers are playing for the top seed in the Division I playoffs, and are among the favorites to win another State Championship. Regardless of the outcome, LI is heading to the playoffs for the third straight year and really has nothing to lose as it defends its home field in front of hundreds of loyal, crimson-clad fans.
We’ve covered every single chapter of this historic rivalry and, like thousands of locals, love it for the tradition, community, and the way local student-athletes always rise to showcase their best.
We wish all the kids the best of luck.
Kickoff for the “Game” is at 1 p.m. today at Lyndon Institute. We hope to see you there.
