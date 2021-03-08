Today (Monday) is the United Nations’ observance of International Women’s Day, to commemorate the ongoing struggle for equal gender rights. This year’s theme is “Choose to Challenge.”
We urge you to consider the deplorable state of gender inequity, worldwide:
1. Less than half of the world’s working-age women are in the labor force, compared to 75 percent of working-age men. (Department of Labor)
2. The average annual income for women globally is $11,500, compared to $21,500 for men. American women make 80% of their male counterparts. (White House)
3. One in five women on U.S. college campuses have experienced sexual assault. (AAUW)
4. 62 million girls are denied an education all over the world. Women make up more than two-thirds of the world’s 796 million illiterate people. (UN Foundation)
5. Every year, an estimated 15 million girls under 18 are married worldwide, with little or no say in the matter. (Girls Not Brides)
6. 4 out of 5 victims of human trafficking are girls. (Malala Fund)
7. According to the UN Foundation, “At least 250,000 maternal deaths and as many as 1.7 million newborn deaths would be averted if the need for both family planning and maternal and newborn health services were met.”
8. On average, 33 percent of women who have been in a relationship report that they have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence by their partner. Forty-nine countries have no legal protection for women from domestic violence. (WHO)
9. Female genital mutilation (FGM) affects more than 125 million girls and women alive today. It is recognized internationally as a human rights violation. (WHO)
10. One in three women worldwide have experienced either intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime. (WHO)
11. At least 1,000 honor killings occur in India and Pakistan each annually. Honor-based crimes are distinguished by the fact that they are often carried out by a victim’s family or community. (HBVA)
12. Women around the world aged 15-44 are more at risk from rape and domestic violence than from cancer, car accidents, war and malaria. (UN)
13. Around the world, only 22 percent of all national parliamentarians are female. That’s double the number in 1995, but still a marker of slow change. (UN)
14. Only 30 percent of the world’s researchers are women. (UNESCO)
15. Women currently hold 37, or 7.5 percent of CEO positions at Fortune 500 companies. (Catalyst)
The United States is better than a lot of places on issues of gender equity. The election of a female Vice President is a clear sign of progress. The recent election of Donald Trump proves we have a lot of work to do.
But there are a lot of signals that we’re trending in a positive direction.
Recall that 170 years ago, 100 brave Americans signed the “Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions,” written by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and presented at our nation’s first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
“The history of mankind is a history of repeated injuries and usurpation on the part of man toward woman, having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over her,” it begins.
Stanton’s bold declaration lists 16 specific instances through which American women were subordinated by men in family and society. Her bold declaration concludes, “Now, in view of this entire disfranchisement of one-half the people of this country, their social and religious degradation — in view of the unjust laws above mentioned, and because women do feel themselves aggrieved, oppressed, and fraudulently deprived of their most sacred rights, we insist that they have immediate admission to all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of these United States.”
It took awhile.
The Fourteenth and Fifteenth amendments, granting suffrage rights and civil protections to minority Americans, was passed following the Civil War but extended none of the same rights to women.
The first state law banning domestic abuse was passed in 1871. Women earned the right to vote in 1920. Workplace discrimination based on sex was banned in 1964. Discrimination in public schools was banned, and equal access to educational programs was guaranteed, in 1972. Sexual harassment in the workplace was explicitly forbidden in 1980. The Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law in 2009.
Not bad … compared to much of the world. But not nearly good enough.
Visit www.internationalwomensday.com for quality information to help inform your challenge.
