For students in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and many other American cities, back-to-school just meant back to the laptop. At least that’s the case for the kids lucky enough to have reliable internet, a home with a quiet space, and parents helping them stay on top of things.

Closer to home, where most schools require some online component, there are thousands of kids who are simply out of luck. Those kids tend to be on the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum and are now falling further behind.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.