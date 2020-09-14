Last week the Vermont’s House adopted amendments recommended by the Senate and sent the Global Warming Solutions Act to Governor Scott. The vote was 102-45. Not a single House Republican voted for the bill.

The Global Warming Solutions Act is the temporary end of a decade-old debate in Montpelier. During that time, Democrats and Progressives advanced dozens of bills to “solve” global warming through a Vermont Carbon Tax. For purposes of the present discussion, we’ll set aside the absurdity of Vermont curing the world’s climate ails.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.