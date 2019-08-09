According to a Seven Days report Bernie Sanders is spending a pittance in Vermont in his latest (doomed) Presidential bid.
“Only $213,666 of the campaign’s $3.1 million payroll, or 6.8 percent, went to Vermonters,” Seven Days reports. “Meanwhile, close to $1.4 million, or 43 percent of payroll, went to those in the Beltway.”
This comes after Comrade Sanders promised to “co-locate” his campaign in Vermont and D.C.
It makes sense. Since he became a multi-millionaire, the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do faux socialist hasn’t spent much time in the lowly Green Mountains… so why would he spend money here?
Besides, it may have been Vermonters who made him famous but it was D.C. that made him rich. And it’s so hard to get good caviar outside the beltway.
