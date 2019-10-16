Monday was Columbus Day. Or was it Indigenous People’s Day?
The Federal Government says it’s the former, while “woke” governments in Vermont, New Mexico and Maine claimed the latter.
The topic is controversial among the professionally offended. On one side are the people who call Christopher Columbus a glorious explorer who “discovered” the new world. On the other side stand those who call him a genocidal murderer - the face of the colonial destruction of beautiful native people.
We doubt many of the 2.1 million federal employees who get a paid day off care too much either way. If you want to see them rally for a social justice cause, we imagine you’d have to take away some of their 10 paid holidays.
Which, come to think of it, isn’t a terrible idea.
