We noticed from their ad that Caplan’s Army Store is celebrating its 98th anniversary. That means it’s been almost a century that Caplan’s has been the go-to shop for locals to gear up for work and play.

St. Johnsbury’s downtown anchor was founded by second-generation Lithuanian immigrant Abraham “Al” Caplan in 1922. It was born out of the family business: Buying military surplus in Plattsburg, New York, and selling it on barnstorming tours of the northeastern United States.

