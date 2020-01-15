We’ve covered state legislatures for long enough to know that few proposed bills become law. Based on the low passage rate, we often ignore the ideas that come out of left field and just wait for them to die on the wall.

But N.H. House Bill 1157 is so stupid, we think it worthy of mention. Sponsors Rep. Jack Flanagan, R-Hillsborough, and Greg Hill, R-Merrimack, propose to force “news media” to “update, retract, or correct an Internet published story concerning a criminal proceeding against a named person, immediately following written notification of the media organization by the injured person of a subsequent finding of not guilty, acquittal, or dismissal of the charges against such person in a criminal proceeding, shall result in the liability of the New Hampshire news media organization for any damages incurred by the person caused by such failure.”

